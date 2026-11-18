Some parents are ruthless when it comes to helicoptering, using constant check-in texts and tracking apps to track their kids. Being too overprotective can unfortunately force kids to develop habits that make them second-guess themselves, and unfortunately those traits tend to follow them right into adulthood.

Parents who feel the need to monitor their kid's every move are really just feeding their own anxiety, and they're not actually helping their children in the long run. As clinical psychologist Mary Ann Little, Ph.D., noted, overinvolved parenting keeps kids from developing real independence and leaves them struggling to handle the demands of growing up. Those effects often show up in six specific traits later in life.

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The 6 traits kids carry into adulthood when their parents monitor their every move:

1. They become much less interested in having a close relationship with their parents

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The hard reality of having overprotective parents is that it can create a lack of closeness as you get older. Most of the time, when we talk about overbearing parents, we're talking about parents of teenagers. Which makes sense. You're at your most rebellious during your teenage years and tend to make some of your poorest decisions. But that's part of life.

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All that monitoring can create a pretty toxic relationship. You probably hated it and felt like you had no autonomy, while your parents hated having to constantly get you in trouble. Eventually, you might have stopped telling them things altogether.

As you get older, that lack of communication can turn into a genuine lack of closeness. You might still love your parents, but that doesn't mean you want to spend every weekend with them or tell them everything that's going on in your life.

2. Overparented kids often become entitled adults because their parents doted so much

Growing up with your every move being watched means that, as an adult, you expect similar attention from the people you're closest to. That need for constant attention comes off as entitled.

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Licensed clinical social worker Amy Morin, LCSW, explained, "Helicopter parents dote on their kids so much that the youngsters tend to think that they're the center of the universe. And that notion that they're extra-special doesn't go away when they turn 18. Researchers from the University of Arizona found that helicopter kids grow up feeling entitled. They're more likely than others to agree with statements such as, 'I demand the best because I'm worth it,' and 'People like me deserve a break every now and then.'"

3. They're often secretive, even when there's no reason to be

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Your childhood shapes the adult you eventually become. And sometimes that means teaching you to behave in ways that are in direct contrast to what your parents were hoping for.

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If your parents wanted to know every single detail about your life, you probably learned pretty quickly that keeping certain things to yourself was the easiest way to avoid another lecture or argument. Eventually, keeping things to yourself became second nature.

Dr. Holly Schiff, PsyD, a licensed clinical psychologist, told Parade that growing up with overprotective parents can lead kids to "associate closeness with losing their autonomy.” That means they will keep anything and everything secretive because they struggle to trust.

4. They're fiercely independent but still struggle with self-confidence

Growing up with overbearing parents can lead you to become a more independent adult. It sounds a little off, but it's true. You spent your childhood seeking independence and wishing you could just be left alone. Well, now you finally have that choice. You get to make your own decisions and live your life without having to check in with someone every five minutes.

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You're the type of adult who enjoys having your own space and not having to explain yourself to anyone. Unfortunately, that need to be independent is also clouded by a lack of self-confidence. Without adversity in childhood, kids never learn how to fend for themselves with confidence. It can make being an independent adult difficult because making decisions can cause major anxiety.

5. They can be a bit rebellious because they never got it out of their system as kids

It's not like overprotective parents automatically turn off their need to monitor the second their kid leaves for college or moves out of the house. It's usually a pretty awkward transition. And when they finally get a taste of freedom, they're probably going to run with it.

After years of having their whereabouts monitored, they're probably especially eager to rebel. Sometimes, they might even do things simply because they want to be reckless. That sounds reasonable until the risks become dangerous. It's how bad habits develop, and it can drive others away.

6. They tend to ignore their own health

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This might seem odd, but it makes total sense. Kids who have parents that hover never learn to take care of themselves; that includes their health. Without someone making their appointments for them or telling them it's time for a check-up, they'll just ignore things until it gets bad.

Morin explained, "helicopter kids never learned how to manage their health because their parents always told them when to go to sleep, when to exercise, and what to eat." When those reminders are gone, they can easily let their own health fall by the wayside.

Julia McNulty is a writer with a Master’s degree in Literary & Cultural Studies who specializes in lifestyle, relationship, culture, and human interest topics.