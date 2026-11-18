Running errands has slowly started to disappear as it’s become possible to do things like grocery shopping and banking without leaving the house. Although this saves us a lot of time, it makes developing certain skills less common than they used to be.

It might seem like kids who run errands with their parents are being unwillingly dragged along to do things that aren’t that interesting, but they’re actually learning important life lessons that will make them happier adults than they would be otherwise.

Advertisement

Traits kids develop when they run errands with their parents that make their adult lives happier

1. They feel more comfortable interacting with strangers

Vitaly Gariev from Pexels via Canva

Talking to people you don’t know personally is just a normal part of life. But when everyone’s glued to their phones and has fewer in-person interactions, people lose the habit of striking up a conversation in the checkout line.

Advertisement

In a study published in Frontiers in Neuroscience, researchers said, “Children learn how to solve social situations by predicting and understanding others’ behaviors.” They can’t do that if they never have the chance to observe other people’s behavior in the first place.

Adults who are used to running errands do it on autopilot, but kids pick up on important social cues without even realizing it. That’s something that they never stop benefiting from.

2. They accept minor inconveniences as a part of life

Life rarely feels like it’s going smoothly, but it’s not always because of the big problems. Clinical psychologist Melanie Greenberg noted, “It’s surprising, but research shows that [daily hassles] have as much, and sometimes more, effects than major life events on our well-being.”

Advertisement

There are probably a lot of people who would say they hate running errands because of the minor inconveniences. They might have to stand in a long line, or the thing they need to buy is sold out, and then they’re left trying to deal with their frustration.

Avoiding the little things that annoy us just isn’t possible. It’s better for kids to get used to them so they know how to stay calm when they do come up instead of losing their cool.

3. They know how to solve problems quickly

Although we don’t usually think about it this way, running errands is basically one long string of solving problems. You could really argue that needing to run errands is a problem in and of itself.

These aren’t big problems that take up a lot of time, so it’s easy for us to overlook them. But Dr. Janine Brooks, MBE, said that doesn’t make them any less important in an article from BDJ In Practice. That’s a real-life skill that everyone needs. Giving kids the chance to develop it early is doing them a favor.

Advertisement

4. They don’t expect every minute of their lives to be exciting

vm from Getty Images Signature via Canva

In a world that’s obsessed with romanticizing life, it’s easy to forget that life isn’t always exciting, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Harvard professor Arthur C. Brooks believes that our constant technology use has convinced us that we should never be bored, which isn’t good.

Advertisement

“If every time you’re slightly bored [you] pull out your phone,” he said, “it’s going to get harder and harder for you to find meaning, and that’s the recipe for depression and anxiety and a sense of hollowness, which, by the way, are all through the roof.”

Running errands isn’t exactly fun, which is kind of the point. It’s a time to focus on practicality instead of entertainment. Everyone has to learn that sometimes life Is like that.

5. They can control their emotions in public

Even when someone gets really annoyed while running errands, it’s better if they don’t show it. There’s a good chance that it’s out of the employees’ hands, and their fellow customers don’t want to deal with an adult throwing a toddler-level tantrum.

Yale professor Dr. Marc Brackett, PhD, explained that everyone has to learn how to regulate their emotions by watching others do it themselves. That makes running errands with their parents a great learning opportunity for kids. They’re getting a close look at how their parents handle frustration, and then they’re able to model that behavior. That’s useful for everything they’ll do, not just running errands.

Advertisement

6. They aren’t constantly rushing through life

A lot of people want to be more productive than what’s humanly possible. Therapist Rosemary K.M. Sword said everyone’s gotten used to multitasking to get more done, which is leading to a form of stress known as hurry sickness.

Technology has made this kind of multitasking so easy that someone could easily switch between different apps to virtually run three different errands at the same time. It’s definitely possible to feel rushed while running errands in person, but it’s still different. Everyone needs to be reminded of how it feels to slow down and focus on one task at a time.

7. They understand how things work in the real world

Robert Kneschke via Canva

Advertisement

Little things like checking out at the store and placing an order don’t require much thought for some people. But that’s not something you’re just born knowing how to do. Everyone has to learn by watching others. Kids who never have the chance to run errands won’t know how these basic systems work. That’s will make them question their capabilities and feel like they aren’t good enough.

Psychologist Lauren Alexander, PhD, said, “I think it’s incredibly important for your mental health to have confidence in your abilities so you have a good sense of self-worth.” It might sound crazy, but that foundation can be built while running errands.

8. They can adapt when plans need to change

Running errands requires more flexibility than we realize. Someone’s entire meal plan could be thrown off if the grocery store doesn’t have the ingredients they need, or they might have to adjust their shopping list to fit their budget better.

Advertisement

Those aren’t really the best moments to freeze and panic. People have to accept that plan A isn’t going to work and pivot to plan B as quickly as they can. That kind of adaptability is becoming more and more important in today’s world, according to Professor Jamie Gruman, PhD. Since the world is changing, we all have to learn to change with it, preferably as early in life as possible.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.