Parents With Great Kids & An Obvious Priority On Family Usually Do 7 Casual Things Every Day

Some parents stand out because they make their family their top priority, and their kids are much better off because of that.

Parents set the tone for their families and guide their children’s development. Having good parents who really care can make all the difference for a kid.

Parents who do 7 things make their family a priority and raise great kids:

1. They don’t turn every conversation into a lecture

Milan Radulovic's Images via Canva

Advertisement

Parents obviously have a responsibility to teach their children and gently correct any misbehavior. But that doesn’t mean that every conversation should be super serious with a lesson to be learned.

Good communication between parents and kids involves real listening and a variety of topics. No one would only talk to a friend about one topic, so good parents don’t do that with their kids either.

Parents don’t have to constantly lecture their kids to maintain their status as authority figures. Developing a personal relationship is just as important as teaching.

Advertisement

2. They put their phones down to stay present

It’s hard for anyone to put their phone down these days when they’re practically glued to our hands, but the best parents make sure they limit their own screen time instead of just their kids’.

When parents step away from a moment with their kids to check their phone, kids feel like they have to compete for their attention and everyone feels less engaged. Multitasking by checking your email and playing with your children doesn’t really work.

It all comes down to what’s most important to parents. If they’re already making their family their number one priority, it’s not a hard decision to make.

3. They make family traditions a part of their routine

Family traditions aren’t limited to the holidays. Little things like going to the park every Saturday morning or making cookies and watching a movie on Friday evenings can be just as meaningful.

Advertisement

Traditions keep families close and give kids the structure they crave. Small rituals might not seem like a big deal now, but kids look back on them as some of the best parts of their childhood. That’s why parents make time for them when their family is important to them.

4. They let their kids make their own decisions

Children can’t be expected to make every decision on their own, but giving them as much freedom as possible has major benefits.

A study led by Stanford researchers found that kids are able to control their behavior better when their parents take a more hands-off approach. If they’re doing something they already know how to do, they don’t need parents looking over their shoulder and giving them instructions.

Advertisement

Parents who raise really strong kids know they’re going to be adults themselves one day, and they have to be able to rely on themselves. That’s why they start setting them up for success early.

5. They create a safe environment to talk about anything

Georgijevic from Getty Images Signature via Canva

For kids to feel like they can open up, they have to feel a sense of emotional safety. Clinical psychologist Michael G. Wetter, PsyD, ABPP, FAACP, described this as “the psychological equivalent of a safety net” that “assures kids they have support and stability no matter what.”

Advertisement

When a kid messes up or is worried about something, being able to talk about that with their parents without being afraid of their response is a big deal. It’s the difference between leaning on them for support and seeking it somewhere else.

Parents who make raising their kids their top priority want them to feel comfortable talking to them. They would never want them to think they need to hide something from them.

6. They apologize when they do something wrong

Children learn by example, so it’s going to be hard for them to understand why it’s important to apologize if they never see their parents do it.

Advertisement

When parents apologize, they show their kids how much they care about them. It doesn’t undermine their authority to make it clear that their feelings matter to them.

People are much more likely to feel like they can count on someone who takes responsibility for their mistakes. Even though apologizing isn’t always easy for parents, it strengthens their relationship with their children in a big way.

7. They show genuine interest in their kids’ lives

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Parents and kids are in vastly different stages of their lives. That’s not an excuse for parents to just do the bare minimum so they don’t get bogged down in conversations that seem immature to them, though.

Parents who notice and talk about what their kids like send the message that they care about more than just how their day went. They want to get to know who they are on a personal level. That gives kids a self-esteem boost and brings the family closer together.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.