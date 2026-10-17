Exceptional Parents Do 6 Things That Most Kids Don’t Truly Appreciate Until They're Much Older

Kids don't realize everything their parents do for them, from the time they're born and even into adulthood.

It's not until they're older that they truly appreciate all the sacrifices and effort their parents made. Because all their hard work turned them into well-rounded, good people.

Things exceptional parents do that their kids don't appreciate until they're older

1. They made personal sacrifices

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People with exceptional parents eventually come to understand all the things their parents gave up for them. Maybe that meant working long nights to afford Christmas gifts or giving up rest to take care of a sick child.

As children, they figured it was just business as usual, and that their parents were just living their lives. They didn't see all the resources and time they had to use to raise them right.

2. They set unfair rules

Exceptional parenting doesn't mean letting children do whatever they want. Because when kids don't have boundaries, they run wild with it and take advantage.

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People who finally appreciate their parents once they're adults may have hated the rules their parents set when they were younger. They were annoyed they had to do chores before bedtime or couldn't have what they wanted, when they wanted. They saw it as a punishment.

But now that they're grown up, they understand that these rules were meant to make them independent. What seemed unfair at the time was just their parents giving them the tools to succeed.

3. They pushed through their own exhaustion

Parents make sacrifices and work through their exhaustion, even though their kids don't quite realize it. Not that kids are supposed to take notice, but for their parents, it meant getting everything done while running on empty.

They tended to their kids when they were upset and soothed them through nightmares. They made meals and fed their kids despite only getting a few hours of sleep a night.

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Parenting permanently reduces parental sleep duration, but through it all, they put their children's needs before their own.

4. They apologized for their mistakes

Great parents aren't perfect. They make mistakes just as humans do. While kids didn't appreciate it at the time, as adults they can look back and see that their parents apologized when they messed up.

If they were too harsh, they said sorry. If they yelled or lost their cool, they quickly admitted fault. They didn't expect their kids to accept everything they told them to do, but in the end, they taught them to take accountability for their actions and own up to their mistakes.

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5. They fostered independence

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Parents know how important it is for their kids to leave the nest when they're of age. For folks who appreciate their parents as adults, they're finally understanding that their parents taught them to be responsible.

These parents gave them chores and taught them how to be selfless by putting others' needs first. They let them figure out solutions to their problems without stepping in.

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At the time, they were likely frustrated with the lack of assistance, but now that they're older, they see it was encouragement to be their own person.

6. They showed unconditional love

Even as their kids grew up and changed, exceptional parents never stopped showing love. Even if their kids made bad choices as teenagers or made embarrassing mistakes, at the end of the day, that's still their child.

As psychotherapist Alli Spotts-De Lazzer said, "Unconditional love means loving our children regardless of what they do or don't do. It's love, no matter what. It's about them mattering to us. It's letting them know they're wanted, special, significant, valued, appreciated, missed, and enjoyed. And really, who doesn't thrive on that?"

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As grown ups, they realize just how beautiful it is to love and be loved by someone so dearly.

Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.