If Your Parents Sacrificed 11 Things For You, They Truly Loved You From The Depths Of Their Souls

Being a parent can often mean giving up certain comforts of life. Good parents trade peace and quiet for playful chaos. Date nights get replaced by educational cartoons and cold mac and cheese. Moms, in particular, give up sleep for their children, putting their child's well-being before their own.

Loving parents give so much to their children, including energy and unconditional emotional support, while putting their dreams and independence on hold. In the end, it's all so they can provide a full life for their children, and it's worth it to them.

Parents who sacrificed these things for you when you were a kid truly loved you from the bottom of their hearts:

1. A healthy sleep schedule

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New parents, especially, have a hard time adjusting to their baby's sleep schedule. A newborn's circadian rhythm doesn’t stabilize for a few months, which means they mix up night and day. Sleep specialist Grace Pien acknowledged how hard this adjustment can be.

“With a baby, you need to be flexible and expect nighttime awakenings,” Pien explained. “If you’re getting enough sleep, you’re going to be better able to fulfill your new responsibilities of taking care of the baby. You’ll be more patient and more likely to feel good about parenting.”

Even after infancy, parents accrue many sleepless nights, tending to disrupted sleep schedules and requests for just one more book before bedtime. But if your parents gave up on getting a good night’s rest, they loved you from the depths of their soul.

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2. Alone time

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Loving parents are laser-focused on providing for their kids’ practical and emotional needs, which means they lose out on any semblance of alone time. Whether it's cooking dinner or being chauffeurs for the family carpool, parents are always on duty.

The daily demands of parenting are as depleting as they are joyful. In fact, chronic stress can send parents into a state of complete burnout. According to a measurement known as the Parental Burnout Assessment, the first stage of parental burnout is exhaustion, followed by emotional distancing, then a loss of fulfillment from parenting. These symptoms are often compounded by guilt and shame, which build up, making it hard for parents to find a way out.

“Some of these feelings of resentment, shame, or guilt for parents come up because we live in a society that says we should love our kids unconditionally, and if we’re frustrated, we’re bad parents,” professor and licensed psychologist Riana Elyse Anderson said. “But that you love your child and acknowledge parenting as a very difficult thing can be true at the same time.”

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3. Peace of mind

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A parent’s love knows no bounds, and neither does their capacity for worry. Becoming a parent means taking on your child’s universe. There are small worries, like wondering if your kid will ever put their shoes on the correct foot, and there are big worries, like protecting your kid from harm and heartache.

According to educator Janelle E. Wells and professor Doreen MacAulay, a key part of making parenting more sustainable “means acknowledging the time, effort, and emotional investment that parents pour into their families. It means appreciating the countless tasks that often go unnoticed and unthanked.”

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4. Expendable income

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To say that raising kids is expensive is a massive understatement. From birth to college and beyond, parents are under intense financial pressure. The cost of raising a child in the U.S. is over $300,000, which includes things like housing and daycare, as well as groceries, and shows no sign of easing up anytime soon.

A key part of raising kids to be well-rounded, successful adults involves spending money on dance classes or music lessons, and families can spend up to an average of $731 on extracurricular activities each year for just one child. So, if your parents poured their expendable income into activities that boosted your development, they truly loved you and made the necessary sacrificies for you.

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5. A social life

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The loss of an adult social life is an essential truth about parenting that’s not often discussed. Parents put their adult friendships on hold so their kids can have playdates, a sacrifice that’s rooted in true love. And your parents truly loved you deeply if they put their interests on the back burner and devoted their free time to you.

Despite giving up a social life, friendships are essential in this stage of life. As licensed clinical psychologist Seth Meyers pointed out, "Adult friendships are important for all grownups, but friendship and peer support is especially crucial for parents who need their own nourishment as they spend the vast majority of their time and energy tending to the tangible and emotional needs of their children."

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6. Their ambitions

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There’s a pervasive myth around parenting, particularly for moms, that they can “have it all.” Yet the truth is, no one can get everything they want. Time is a finite resource. For most people, making one choice means letting go of another.

Maybe your parents wanted to take a trip around the world, but instead, they took you to Disney. Maybe they pressed pause on a job opportunity so they could be home when your school day was over. While your parents wouldn’t change the course of their lives, they did give certain things up to devote themselves to you.

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7. Spontaneity

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Raising kids takes a serious amount of organization and air-tight time management. When you were a child, your parents gave up their spontaneity, saying goodbye to a life of carefree choices and instead embracing an existence that was scheduled down to the minute.

When parents set routines for their kids, they're helping them develop the skills to think clearly, which allows them to relax enough and stay engaged in activities without worrying. For your parents, it meant they put you first, even on difficult days of tantrums and meltdowns.

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8. Job stability

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Balancing work and family has never been easy, but it’s become a nation-wide crisis as the cost of childcare has skyrocketed to unprecedented levels. According to Motherly’s 2024 State of Motherhood Report, “access to affordable, high-quality childcare continues to be a primary concern for working moms.”

In fact, 66% of moms say the cost and stress of finding adequate childcare coverage is the driving reason they would consider leaving the workforce, and 4 out of 10 moms have changed jobs because of a lack of childcare or needing/wanting to stay home with their kids.

Many parents have a hard time finding a job that suits their need for flexibility and career advancement. For most people, something’s got to give. But because your parents put their professional goals on hold when you were a child, it was all to better your life.

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9. Their preferred home aesthetics

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Before your parents had you, they cared about style and design. They collected art and vinyl. They invested in a high-tech entertainment center, and they set the table every night with the nice dishes. Then, you came along, and their lives turned upside down.

Their sleek, modern aesthetic got overtaken by toddler life. Childproofing the kitchen was more important than any interior design plan. They put their collection of books and all their decorations away to make room for your never-ending toy collection. They got comfortable with piles of laundry on every surface, because there was no time to fold it.

They gave up their perfectly curated decor and aesthetic, instead embracing the beautiful, sticky mess of having kids. And they wouldn’t change it for the world.

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10. Self-care

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Parents have a tendency to put their own needs last, but that type of sacrifice isn’t actually good for them or their kids. Parents can love themselves and love their kids in equal measure, and making time for self-care is a key part of expressing that love.

As wellness experts Cadence Johnnie and Ashley Yaugher explained, "Engaging in self-care can increase our ability to care for children... we can make more thoughtful choices because we feel less stressed. Self-care also leads to better emotional awareness and greater sensitivity to our child's emotions. As a result, we may feel more compassion towards our children, strengthening the parent-child bond."

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11. Free weekends

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The weekends are a time when people can relax and decompress from the difficult week. But for parents, a weekend is spent trying to fill time with fun activities for their kids. Before they had you, your parents likely slept in and ate breakfast in bed, but when you came along, they gave all that up.

Weekends went from being wide open to jam-packed with kid-centric activities. They stood on the sidelines at your soccer practice and cheered. They shuttled you from one birthday party to the next. Their weekends became less about decompressing and more about how many playdates they could fit into a two-day span.

Your parents did everything they could to lift you up. They gave you unlimited time and the truest kind of love.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a writer based in Boston, Massachusetts who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.