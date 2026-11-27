Boomer parents grew up in an era when family was everything. They became doting wives and hardworking husbands and embraced traditional gender and family roles that they expected their children to follow.

While they’re coming from a well-meaning place, it’s not easy for their Gen X and millennial kids to blindly agree. While they respect their parents’ wishes, these expectations just don’t fly anymore.

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These Boomer expectations feel outdated for their Gen X and millennial family members:

1. Following specific holiday traditions

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Family holiday traditions are special. They are often intergenerational. Boomers grew up with certain plans that never wavered, and expected the same from their children. That often means going to someone’s house for Thanksgiving or making a specific dish during the holiday season. As families get bigger and children marry, these traditions inevitably have to change. This can frustrate Boomers who value tradition.

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Of course, following a family tradition is important. “Creating lasting family traditions can help us better understand our roots and draw us together. One way to do that is to pass on family recipes. This could be a favorite dish that a grandparent or another relative makes and maybe even brought with them from another region or country,” Susan Newman, Ph.D., wrote for Psychology Today. “In this way, you can spotlight a bit of your family history at the same time you honor grandparents, great-grandparents, and other ancestors or relatives.”

However, this doesn’t mean every tradition needs to be the same each year. Honoring them is special, but Gen X and Millennials are starting to see them as optional rather than obligatory.

2. Staying in unhappy marriages to keep their family together

A study from the University of Texas found that some boomers are troubled by divorce and remarriage. It makes sense. They grew up when traditional family structures were adhered to no matter what. Everyone had a spouse, two kids, and a white picket fence. Anything that strayed from that stereotype was often unacceptable. Although times have changed, they may expect their kids to follow in their footsteps, even if the relationship isn't healthy.

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We’ve all known someone who stays in an unhappy situation to please other people. Often, it’s because they don’t want their children to grow up in a so-called broken home. They likely adopted that ideology from their parents. Now, they are learning to put their happiness first, even if it offends the boomers in their lives.

3. Working hard to move up the corporate ladder

Baby Boomers are the pull-yourself-up-by-the-bootstraps generation. While they didn’t always have it easy, they didn’t face the same financial hardships younger generations do.

A study by EBRI found that millennials have it harder than older generations. At the same age as their boomer counterparts, they own fewer homes, have more debt, and have no retirement plan. Gen X also experienced many of these challenges. While many have good jobs, they are living paycheck to paycheck.

Surviving inflation, student loan debt, and an oversaturated job market is no joke. As a millennial myself, I’m exhausted. No matter how hard I work, I just can’t seem to get ahead. I know boomers mean well when they encourage people to work for what they want; it’s not that simple anymore.

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4. Following a traditional timeline for milestones

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Older generations have put more importance on marriage and having children than younger ones do. Now, people are reaching these milestones later in life, or maybe not at all. Child-free living has become more popular, while others would rather stay single than be in a relationship at all.

Boomers may not be able to wrap their minds around this. Marriage and children were the ultimate goal when they were growing up. Sometimes, they got married before they reached their 20s.

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A Bowling Green State University study found that in 1980, 68% of boomers aged 24-34 were married. By 2015, most millennials in that age bracket had never married. This study found that social pressure to form young families has decreased, though boomers may expect their kids to follow the timeline they did.

5. Putting work before health

Work-life balance looked completely different for Boomers than it does now. Boomers would work themselves to the bone without taking time to prioritize their health and well-being. A 2026 German study confirmed this information. Boomers viewed burnout as something to be endured. They didn’t believe they needed to rest. Life went on as normal, no matter how exhausted or sick they were.

Younger generations, especially millennials, are demanding more from work than just a means to an end. They realize that if they are unwell, their work will suffer. While it’s easier said than done, younger generations are trying to put their health above their workload. While pressure to work through ailments still exists, younger generations are trying to flip the script.

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6. Giving unlimited access to themselves and their children

Grandparents are important. We gain so much by having older people in our lives to teach us. However, it can become a bit overwhelming for younger generations who want to step away from overbearing parents.

It can be hard to tell aging parents they can’t have 24-hour access to their grandkids, especially when they feel guilty about it. The truth is, being a grandparent benefits older adults in many ways. It keeps them from becoming lonely and even boosts their mental health.

A poll found that 72% of grandparents said they rarely feel isolated. Family connection is important to them. “For many older people, becoming a grandparent is a major milestone in their lives. Our findings show there are many dimensions to grandparenting and possible positive effects of grandparenting, some of which may not be widely recognized,” said Kate Bauer, Ph.D., an associate professor of Nutritional Sciences in the U-M School of Public Health who worked on the poll.

We can look at these statistics and still understand that sometimes we need to set boundaries with Boomers in our lives, and some expectations will not always be met.

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7. Answering every phone call

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We can feel expected to stay in constant contact with our boomer family members. Growing up, they relied on face-to-face communication to feel close to the people in their lives. With distance and busier schedules, talking on the phone can be their easiest option. I don’t know about you, but when my parents call, I am expected to answer no matter what I’m doing. This can become frustrating because I have my own life, too. I know they have good intentions, but it’s still annoying sometimes!

Experts advise that even if you don’t have time for a chat, answer the call. Hearing your voice means everything to the people who care about you.

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"Number one, I've heard that just picking up the phone when friends call, even if it's just to tell them for five seconds that, 'Hey, I'm tied up. Can I call you back later?" that actually makes a big difference compared to silencing the call and texting them back," Vivek Murthy, a US Surgeon General, told Business Insider. "The reason is because you're hearing the sound of their voice, they're hearing your voice, and that connection is stronger even if it's brief."

8. Pretending everything is fine when it isn’t.

Emotional neglect travels down the family tree. When boomers refuse to connect with their own emotions, they won't notice how their kids feel. Instead, it starts an unhealthy cycle of pretending everything is fine when it’s far from it. Digging deep and working through these emotions can set a family up for success, but everyone has to be on board.

Younger generations working through their mental health concerns is especially difficult for older ones to understand. When they were growing up, it was taboo. Now, their kids and grandkids are becoming more comfortable admitting when they’re not doing well. A study out of India found that younger generations like millennials have higher mental health literacy. They understand when they need help and will seek it out. Keeping up the charade that everything is fine gets them nowhere, and they are working to make opening up the norm.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.