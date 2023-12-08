Teen Son Of A Newly Single Mom Insists She Put Her Stocking Out Despite It Always Being Empty — ‘I’ll Make Sure It’s Filled This Year’

In the weeks leading up to the Christmas holiday, a common trend on TikTok has shown that one family member in particular tends to not be celebrated as they should be: moms.

Moms across the social media platform have been sharing stories about how they fill up their family’s stockings, only to find that their own stocking is sadly empty on Christmas morning. Yet not all moms are overlooked, as proved by a woman who recently went through a divorce.

A newly single mom’s teen son insisted she put her stocking out, promising to make sure it’s filled this year.

The mom, who identifies herself on TikTok with the initial J, made a post about what her holiday season has been like since ending her marriage. J filmed herself sitting in front of her Christmas tree, decorated with glittering lights and glass ornaments, and shared how this year’s holiday was different from past years.

The text overlaid on her post stated, “When your 15-year-old insists you put your stocking out … And he says, ‘I’ll make sure it’s filled this year.’ And you realize he noticed every year you were the only one with nothing in their stocking and had to buy and wrap your own gifts.”

She ended the post with the statement, “This Christmas is going to be wonderful!”

Photo: Jill Wellington / Pexels

“Kids notice everything,” she wrote in the caption. “I can’t wait for Christmas!”

J is creating newly established Christmas traditions with her kids. Traditions that include and care for all family members that aren't contingent on the primary parent buying all the gifts and making the holiday magic.

Photo: Roman Odintsov / Pexels

The fact that J is experiencing a fuller version of her life post-divorce is not a narrative that’s represented often. Usually, divorce is framed as a devastating loss, and while the process is never easy, it can also be something that’s actually beneficial and healthy for those involved.

J’s Christmastime tale tells the other side of the story on divorces: Sometimes, splitting up is the best thing you can do for yourself and your kids.

Other moms found J’s experience deeply relatable, as they shared their versions of finding empty stockings on Christmas morning.

The comments section of her post made it resoundingly clear just how common it is for moms to make Christmas magical without getting anything in return. One mom said, “My oldest was 5 when she noticed. She asked my husband why I didn’t have any gifts. He was embarrassed. This was the year he only had to wrap it.”

Photo: Jonathon Borba / Pexels

Another person affirmed J’s parenting, saying, “Proud of you for doing an amazing job with that kiddo."

Whatever happened in their family’s past seems to be staying in the past, as J’s son is working to change the way his mom is treated. What’s remarkable about the teen filling her stocking is how simple yet powerful the action is.

He’s showing that generational traumas get interrupted through small acts and that changing a loved one’s life can be as simple as showing up and showing that you care.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers parenting, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.