A Thoughtful Little Boy Made His Mom An Advent Calendar So She 'Wouldn't Go Without' After Buying Them For The Rest Of Her Family

For mothers, Christmas is not quite the same as it is for their families. While their children have endless gifts to open underneath the tree and full stockings, a mother looks on, with no gifts of her own.

One little boy was determined to make sure that after everything his mother did to make the holidays special for the rest of his family, she had a gift of her own to look forward to opening.

The boy created a customized Advent calendar for his mother.

An Advent calendar has become a popular Christmas tradition for many people who celebrate. It is a moveable calendar that is usually dated December 1-24. Each day, one can press down on a little door with the date marked on it, revealing a surprise, usually a piece of chocolate or a small gift inside.

Some parents gift their children with Advent calendars to give them something to look forward to each day as the holiday draws nearer. After one little boy’s mother gave him and his five siblings their own Advent calendars, he decided to return the favor by customizing one for her to open each day along with them.

Destiny (@love_makes_family_grow), a hard-working mom of six, took to TikTok to share the carefully thought-out Advent calendar that her 10-year-old son, Ezra, made for her. “I’m so excited to see what’s in there!” the proud mom said, showing off her son’s handiwork.

Since the date was December 1, Destiny wasted no time popping open the little door marked “1” to reveal a piece of chocolate (the only one that was left from Ezra’s Halloween haul may we add!), along with a handwritten note that read, “I love your lasagna, it’s the best.”

Ezra used an old pizza box to create the Advent calendar for his mother, and although he admitted that the cardboard was thinner than he had anticipated, we must say it looks incredible!

His mother clearly agreed. “This is amazing, Ezra, I love it!” she gushed.

Photo: SeanShot from Getty Images Signature / Canva Pro

His response when asked why he made his mom her own Advent calendar was even sweeter. “I thought that since you got us Advent calendars, you couldn’t go without one!” he said. “Even though you said, ‘No, I don’t need an Advent calendar’ multiple times, I still chipped in and made you one.”

Ezra’s gift to his mother inspired his sister.

Destiny’s younger daughter, Haven, made her one as well.

When she peeled back the door marked “1” there was a note that read, “Dance, Mom, Dance,” which initiated an adorable dance party between the mother and daughter.

Other TikTok users were touched by the children’s kind and creative gestures toward their mother.

“What a sweet child!” one user noted of Ezra. “I’d cry for days knowing I’ve raised such a kind and thoughtful baby.”

“This is the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen!” another user commented. “You must be the coolest mom!” another user wrote.

Other people pointed out that mothers are often the ones giving the gifts rather than receiving them from their children, and that the children’s actions were especially delightful to see.

While the holidays can be a particularly exciting time for children, they are notoriously stressful for parents.

Parents are often concerned about their children’s expectations, their finances, and how they will make all of their holiday wishes come true, all while their children do not have a worry in the world.

Many parents, notably mothers, are too often overlooked during the holidays, receiving little to no gifts, let alone a “thank you” from others.

Actions like Ezra’s demonstrate the appreciation that mothers greatly deserve for everything they do for us around the holiday.

By having her own Advent calendar, Destiny can also join in on the Christmas anticipation along with her children.

So if you have a parent who has always gone above and beyond to make your holiday season special, make sure to express your gratitude to them, whether it be through a customized gift, a dance party, or a compliment reminding them how much you love them!

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.