A parent and child's quality time is essential for creating a life-long bond. Early on, this time together boosts their mental health and social skills.

Unfortunately, when parents feel like they didn't spend enough time with their kids, they have regrets. They may have been too busy working or had other responsibilities, but to make up for lost time, they'll use these phrases with their now-adult children.

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Things parents tell their kids when they didn't spend enough time with them

1. 'I was never there for you'

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Parents might unintentionally be emotionally distant or not realize how important their physical presence is with their kids. Even if they made their children's lunch and kissed them goodnight, that's not always enough attention.

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A good, present parent will speak with their kids and spend time listening to them talk about their day. But when a parent has regrets down the road, they'll apologize and tell their children "I was never there for you."

Using this phrase is their way of recognizing the emotional harm they've put their children through. It doesn't fix things, but it's a step towards mending a broken parent-child relationship.

As therapist Aurisha Smolarski suggests, "Remember that there is nothing wrong or bad about you or your emotions. We all have emotions. It's just that you didn't have someone to reflect them back to you, to teach you that your emotions are welcome and valid, and to help you regulate them. Making the effort to heal this wound is a sign of bravery."

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2. 'None of it was ever your fault'

When a parent realizes how they weren't there for their kids and didn't spend enough time with them, they may talk to them when they're adults to clear the air. Maybe their parent-child relationship was strained and they want to make things right.

Thinking about their actions leads to self-reflection and an admission that it was never their child's fault. Parents may also feel like they owe their kids their entire lives in order to make up for their behavior, but this isn't something a parent should have to deal with forever.

"You can deliver both your apology and your listening in a loving way. But just remember that taking responsibility for what belongs to you does not mean accepting responsibility for everything. In short, you can be accountable for your past without owing your adult child your future," psychologist Jeffrey Bernstein says.

This phrase is the sweetest thing a parent can tell their grown child. It's not an excuse for their absence, but it tells their kid that some things were out of their own control.

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3. 'I'm proud of the person you've become'

Hearing that a parent is proud of you is healing on its own. After so many years of their parents not being around, they may eventually develop low self-esteem that they carry into adulthood.

"A lack of emotional validation and support can contribute to low self-esteem. Children may grow up feeling unworthy and unimportant or that their feelings and needs do not matter," psychologist Kendra Kubala points out.

When parents say "I'm proud of you," they're trying to apologize for all the moments they missed. Obviously, it won't make up for lost time, but it's a start.

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4. 'I hope to earn your forgiveness someday'

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Parents who didn't spend enough time with their kids can negatively affect their own children's perception of them. These kids likely saw their parents as unreliable and unsafe. Their parents were never or barely around, and it caused resentment to build.

While forgiveness is beneficial for people's mental and physical health, that's not for an absent parent to decide. So, that's why they leave it up to their child to figure out on their own.

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Even though parents like this have come to realize their errors, for their kids, they may not be so eager to move forward. Yes, they know their parents feel awful about their lack of presence and know forgiveness isn't easy to earn. But it's their decision alone that determines where the parent-child relationship goes next.

5. 'I love you more than anything'

All a child ever wants to hear from their parents is how loved they are. But when a parent isn't around to spend time together, they likely don't say "I love you" as much as they should.

According to psychotherapist Amanda Levison, love is nourishment just like food and water. It "feeds the soul and helps families thrive." In order to know they are loved, kids need to hear it and feel it from their parents in order to become healthy adults.

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Yes, they can show them love with small but important actions, but they can also say it. It's just as powerful. Though they can't go back in time and use those words more often, it's a sweet thing to say when you're trying to mend the relationship.

Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.