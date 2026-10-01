Kids Whose Parents Almost Never Say I Love You Carry 8 Habits Into Adulthood

Growing up with parents who never say they love you can have a tremendous impact on the way children understand affection and emotional connection. Even when parents care deeply, a lack of verbal reassurance can leave kids wondering how to recognize love and express it themselves.

As some people get older, they bring habits into their relationships that stemmed from their experiences with their parents. While everyone's childhood is different, certain patterns can definitely develop when love isn't openly spoken.

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Kids whose parents almost never tell them they love them tend to have these habits as adults:

1. They feel uncomfortable receiving compliments

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Children who grow up without hearing words of affection might have a hard time knowing what to do when someone says something nice about them. A simple compliment can feel uncomfortable when they're not used to receiving that kind of attention.

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They might laugh it off or change the subject right away. When someone calls them beautiful or praises their accomplishments, they assume the person is just being polite. Accepting affection can feel too vulnerable when they're used to keeping those feelings inside.

2. They struggle to say I love you first

Saying "I love you" first can be hard when someone has rarely heard it from their family. They may worry about coming across as too emotional or putting themselves in a position where their feelings aren't returned. Instead, they might show love through smaller gestures like remembering someone's favorite snacks or offering help when things get tough.

As adults, they're more likely to wait for their loved ones to say it before they do. Learning to speak those three words without overthinking can take some time. It requires bravery that they just might not have yet.

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3. They have a hard time asking for emotional support

Someone who rarely received emotional reassurance from their parents when they were growing up may become used to handling difficult feelings on their own. They push through being hurt or scared and tell themselves it's not a big deal.

Early on, they learned that emotional needs weren't something to talk about openly, so being vulnerable is a much bigger step than it needs to be for these types of people. They worry about being a burden or constantly feeling like they're falling behind. So even when they desperately want help, they may keep everything bottled up and hope somebody notices without them having to ask.

4. They downplay their feelings

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Kids who didn't see much verbal affection develop a habit of making their emotions seem less important than they truly are. They tell themselves it's not that serious or remind themselves that someone else has it worse. Rather than admitting they're upset or disappointed, they brush it off and move on as if everything is fine.

Later in life, they struggle to recognize when they genuinely need comfort or support. Minimizing their emotions helps them convince themselves that they shouldn't be bothered by anything. They might say they're fine before they get a chance to process what they're really feeling.

5. They rely on actions instead of words

People whose parents seldom express their love out loud often find it easier to show affection than to talk about it. To them, doing something thoughtful can feel much more natural than sitting down and trying to put their feelings into words.

They may also assume that people should understand their emotions through what they do. That can make verbal affection feel unnecessary, even though they still want to express it.

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6. They constantly question other people's care

When affection wasn't openly shown at home, some people may grow up unsure how to recognize it in others. Even when there's plenty of evidence that someone loves and values them, they may still want reminders because they're not used to feeling certain about where they stand.

This can make relationships feel so much more complicated than they need to be. They might sit around wondering if their partner truly loves them or whether their friends want them around. They crave that sense of emotional security they didn't always experience growing up.

7. They become overly independent

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Kids who had more emotionally reserved parents typically prefer to handle things privately. Being very self-sufficient is more familiar to them, so depending on someone else feels a bit foreign.

The tricky part is that this hyperindependence can follow them into their close relationships. They are deeply proud of how capable they are, but they can sometimes forget that letting people show up for them isn't a sign of failure. It's just another way that someone can show they care.

8. They feel awkward when someone expresses affection

Affection can really catch certain people off guard when they didn't have many opportunities to practice receiving it when they were younger. Someone casually saying they're loved might leave them totally confused about how to respond properly.

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Because of that, genuine warmth can feel strangely intense. They may struggle with the openness that comes along with being openly cared for, and focus more on finding the perfect response than appreciating the affection.

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.