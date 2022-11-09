South Dakota Woman Gives Birth To Triplets She Thought Were Kidney Stones

Normally, when a woman decides to have a baby, it's something she does her best to plan. It's either a decision she makes with a partner or something she tackles on her own, but either way, there's a lot of thought, planning, and money invested in making everything ready for that bouncing new addition to the family.

Of course, not all families are so lucky. You would think that something like pregnancy would be hard to miss but that isn't always the case. Who is Dannette Giltz? The proud mother of triplets ... she had no idea she was even carrying!

Danette Glitz is a South Dakota woman who gave birth to triplets she thought were kidney stones.

Dannette Giltz of South Dakota and her husband Austin Giltz have been married for 12 years. The proud parents to two other children, the Giltz family thought they were complete, but they couldn't have been more wrong. You see, in August 2019, Danette gave birth to triplets!

This would be remarkable in and of itself but when you hear the rest of the story your jaw will hit the floor. You see, not only were these triplets totally unplanned but Danette had no idea that she was even pregnant. She only went to the hospital in the first place because she believed she was suffering from kidney stones.

When Dannette arrived at the hospital she was certain that the intense pain she was feeling was due to kidney stones, she had experienced them before and felt like she had properly identified the symptoms. Imagine her shock when she turned up at the hospital only to discover that while she was free and clear where the kidney stones were concerned, she was in fact 34 weeks pregnant with triplets and she was in the middle of giving birth.

Before long, Dannette and the rest of her family were confronted with three new little members of their clan!

The triplets were born healthy, each weighing just four pounds, and born within four minutes of each other in total! The family has decided to name the babies, Blaze, Gypsy, and Nikki to which I say, it could be worse!

As for how the rest of the family feels about the new additions, it's safe to say that they are taking it in stride. There's one member of the family, 10-year-old brother Ronnie who couldn't have been happier to get the news that his mother was bringing him a whole new brood of siblings.

In fact, he claims that this all happened because he wished for it on a shooting star and now I am dead from all the cuteness. "One time I saw a shooting star and I wished for a baby brother, and I wished for like two sisters for my little sister because she always wanted a little sister, I knew this day was always going to come," he said.

Dannette herself is still adjusting to the entire ordeal.

Hearing her tell the story of showing up at the hospital with her husband and leaving with three new children sounds utterly surreal. "I started getting pains, I figured it was kidney stones because I've gone through them before," said Dannette. The doctor told her that she could expect twins as she began to deliver, and took him at his word.

She never saw the twist coming! "It was quiet, we thought they were done. He's over there, kind of like rocking like, thinking of the names, and then she's like well we need another blanket and his reaction is excuse me, put it back, no, I was told I have twins, I'm not doing triplets. She's like no, there are three babies in here, there are triplets," said Dannette.

Even the doctors who treated Dannette couldn't believe what they were seeing. Of course, most doctors have at least one story about a woman not knowing she was pregnant, but to have such a thing happen with multiples is exceptionally rare. "You don't ever see triplets being conceived naturally, let alone going 34 weeks without knowing. So, everyone's like I can't believe it, I'm like we're still in shock, trust me, we know what you mean like I go to the doctor's thinking I'll have surgery for kidney stones and end up going into labor with a c-section that night. It's crazy," said Dannette.

What could have been a surprise delivery that undid the family finances and its future has been nothing but a blessing to Dannette and her family, largely in part because of all the support they have received from their local community whose generosity, Dannette says, has been astounding.

"It's amazing in a small town how many people will come together for stuff that's not expected," said Dannette.

