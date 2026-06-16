Not every difficult man started out that way.

Some boys are sweet, sensitive, funny, and full of love when they're young, but certain scarring childhood experiences can teach them to hide parts of themselves. Experiences in childhood often shape how we act as adults, and boys who experience certain hardships as children can carry the lessons and expectations they were taught into adulthood. It can influence how they act and how difficult they are to deal with, but it's worthwhile to try to understand why they act this way.

Advertisement

Here are 9 scarring childhood experiences that turn the sweetest boys into difficult men:

1. They were rejected early and learned to fear being vulnerable

After puberty, boys might start having crushes and want to ask out the person they like. Being rejected can hurt, but rejection is also a normal part of growing up. No one is wrong for saying no, and boys need to learn early that someone else's lack of romantic interest is not an attack on their worth.

What matters most is how boys are supported after rejection. Parents can help by reminding them that being turned down does not make them embarrassing, unlovable, or less masculine. They can also teach them to respect someone's answer, feel their disappointment, and move forward without blaming the other person.

Advertisement

Without that guidance, some boys may grow into men who are terrified of being vulnerable. They might become so afraid of rejection that they avoid connecting with an adult they like. Without being able to admit their feelings, a man can struggle to enter a lasting romantic relationship.

They might avoid telling someone how they feel because they don't want to be rejected again. Others might become hypercritical of people they like, pointing out everything they do wrong as a way to protect themselves. They reject a potential partner first, so they don't have to endure the pain of rejection again. This is another way they might think they are protecting themselves from getting hurt.

2. They were bullied and started hiding their insecurity behind arrogance

Monkey Business Images via Canva

Advertisement

Bullying can have a major effect on a boy's self-confidence. In the early stages of their lives, when a friend tells them they're weird or not good enough, kids can start to believe it. Though bullying affects boys and girls evenly, the way they are being bullied can look different.

Some boys experience obvious bullying, like being threatened, insulted, or physically intimidated. Others deal with cruelty that is harder to name, like being mocked by friends, being made into a joke, being excluded, or being told they are "too sensitive" when something hurts their feelings.

This can be especially confusing when the person hurting them acts like they are still their friend. If a boy doesn't realize his friend is actually bullying him, he can have a harder time separating himself from the toxic situation. He may not realize he's being mistreated, or he may stay in the friendship because he doesn't want to seem weak or alone. Over time, that can make him question his own worth and teach him to hide insecurity instead of talking about it.

Men who were bullied as children often feel insecure about their self-worth, and they may carry that self-doubt into adulthood. Some become arrogant or overly critical to prove they are good enough, but that arrogance can push others away, even when it started as a defense against feeling small.

Advertisement

But arrogance in friends can be incredibly frustrating. If a friend feels pushed down by that man, they might stop hanging out with him. This can make arrogant men struggle to maintain friendships or relationships, even if they are only doing so to prove their worth.

3. They were told not to cry and learned to turn sadness into anger

In our society, many people expect men to act tough. Some people don't want men to show emotional vulnerability because they see it as weakness. Because of this, many boys are told not to cry when they're younger and learn to hold back their tears.

This can be a parent's way of trying to shape their son to meet expectations of masculinity as he grows into a man. However, when a parent gets mad at a boy for crying, it can teach him that his feelings are something to hide. Over time, he may feel ashamed of crying, and that shame can follow him into adulthood.

Advertisement

When men are taught not to cry, they learn to suppress or hide their emotions. But emotions can be tricky to simply get rid of. When people try to suppress them, their feelings often surface in other ways, such as anger. This can make them lash out at their loved ones and push people away.

4. They were taught that caring about their appearance wasn't 'manly'

Kids don't always realize how much the way they present themselves can affect how others see them. Young boys and girls might not care much about clothes, grooming, or skincare, but this often changes as they get older. Girls are usually taught to care about how they look, take care of their skin, and dress in a way that makes them feel put together, but boys aren't always taught the same lesson.

Many people think a man who is interested in clothing is not masculine. Boys can pick up on this message and decide they aren't supposed to care about how they dress. The problem is that everyone wears clothes. Telling men not to worry about style doesn't stop them from having to pick out an outfit every morning.

Advertisement

Skincare is also something people often associate with femininity. Some men start to believe women only do it to look younger or more attractive, but skincare isn't all about beauty. It's also about hygiene. Washing your face helps keep your skin healthy and removes bacteria that can cause other issues.

Dressing casually or having skin problems doesn't make a man difficult, but judging other people for caring about these things certainly can. Boys who believe it is embarrassing to care about how they dress or how their skin looks may criticize male friends who do put in the effort. This can make those friends feel judged and less comfortable taking care of themselves.

Over time, they can end up repeating the same message to younger boys, leading them to feel the same shame around basic self-care.

Advertisement

5. They were pressured to play sports instead of being allowed to pursue their own interests

mediamasmedia from Getty Images via Canva

Another way parents sometimes try to "toughen up" boys is by making them participate in sports. Sports get kids moving and help them build strength, which can make them appear tougher to the people around them.

Playing sports, rather than other activities like theater, is also something many people associate with masculinity. Parents might push their kids into sports to keep them from participating in activities they see as too feminine or simply not "manly" enough. But when parents let gender roles decide what boys are allowed to enjoy, they can hold their sons back from doing something they would really love.

Advertisement

When men are raised to believe that sports are an important part of a man's identity, they might dismiss other interests as unimportant. This can make them close-minded about the value of anything not sports-related.

6. They had undiagnosed ADHD and grew up thinking something was wrong with them

ADHD in boys can show up as hyperactivity, but not every hyperactive child has ADHD. Some boys with undiagnosed ADHD may have excess energy that makes them restless. They might struggle to sit still during a lesson at school, interrupt without meaning to, or have a hard time staying focused in class. Some boys who struggle this way are never tested for ADHD and never get a clear explanation for what they are experiencing.

If a boy acts this way and doesn't understand why, he might start to think something is wrong with him. He may compare his behavior to his classmates' and question why he can't act the way they do. Over the years, he could become self-critical and doubt his ability to change.

Advertisement

This can lead some men to stop trying to work on certain behaviors because they don't think they can. It could leave them holding on to habits that make them difficult to be around, especially if they never learned better tools for managing restlessness, impulsiveness, or frustration. Men who remain undiagnosed may not have the support, structure, or coping skills that could help them better understand and manage these struggles.

7. They watched their parents fight and learned that conflict means disrespect

When a parent constantly gets mad at their kid, it can hurt them a lot. Still, this isn't the only way conflict can influence a child. Kids pay attention to the way their parents handle arguments with each other, too.

When a boy has parents who fight all the time, he might believe that's just how relationships work. He may grow up thinking that constant arguing is normal, or that love and disrespect can coexist. When one parent belittles the other, it can also influence how their child treats future partners.

Advertisement

A boy who grows up around this behavior might mimic the parent who talked down to the other one. As a man, he may become condescending or dismissive without fully realizing how much it hurts his partner. These learned behaviors can make it difficult for him to build healthy relationships and hold on to loving partners.

8. They felt isolated and never learned how to build close friendships

pixelshot via Canva

Advertisement

Recently, many adult men have reported struggling to make friends. Some don't feel comfortable putting themselves out there or admitting to another person that they would like to spend more time with them. This can prevent them from forming genuine connections and leave them feeling alone.

Boys who experience social isolation during their school years might have an even harder time building friendships later. Men can sometimes form adult friendships by reflecting on how they connected with others when they were younger. But boys who were left out, ignored, or isolated at school may not have those early experiences to draw on.

Men who didn't have many friends as children may not have the tools that make adult friendships feel easier. They also may not be used to seeing friendship as an important part of life, so they might not make the extra effort to build those bonds. This can cause a man to isolate himself, making it difficult for others to connect with him. If he does let someone into his life, he may also put too much pressure on that person to fulfill all of his social and emotional needs.

Advertisement

9. They never had close female friends and learned to see women as separate from them

Some boys might have a lot of friends, but not many female friends. Having friendships with girls as a kid can help boys feel more comfortable building respectful relationships with women later in life. Some men who didn't have female friends growing up may learn to see women as separate from themselves instead of as full people they can relate to.

By creating a divide in their minds between men and women, they can end up becoming more sexist than men who had close friendships with girls and women. They may not understand that women and men are not always so different because they haven't had enough personal experience to realize that. Without a female friend whose personality, ideas, or work ethic they respect, they might struggle to respect women's opinions later in life.

This can hurt their professional relationships with female coworkers if they don't listen to women's ideas or take them seriously. Growing up around girls and women can help boys learn how to treat them with respect and build healthier relationships as adults.

Advertisement

Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.