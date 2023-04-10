These two were simply meant to be! Love, and coincidences, are real!

Two newborns, coincidentally named Romeo and Juliet, were both born hours apart at the same hospital. Wow! This might be a sign of a sequel coming along.

According to this article from The Today Show, parents Morgan, and Edwin Hernandez welcomed their baby boy, whom they named Romeo, on March 19, 2017.

Eighteen hours later, Christiana and Allen Shifflett welcomed a baby girl, Juliet — right down the hall at the same hospital.

What are the odds? They'll have the cutest love story to tell people if it ever happens, or maybe people will just think they're lying.

Cassie Clayshulte, who is a photographer at the South Carolina hospital where Romeo and Juliet were born, snapped photos of the newborns together in the hospital.

After getting permission from both sets of parents, Clayshulte posted those photos on her Facebook account, and that's when the story of the star-crossed lovers went viral.

When the families reunited the babies at Clayshulte's studio for an interview and photoshoot, they decided to go with a Shakespearean theme in tribute to their names. It only makes sense, and I love the drama, just like the play they're named after. I hope their story ends without all the death and suicide, and horrible Freshman year high school assignments done every year on Romeo and Juliet.

"They did great, which is rare for non-twins to be snuggling together," Calyshulte told ABC News about the babies shooting together. "They held hands and nuzzled each other and they didn’t cry until we took them apart."

Awwww, it's so adorable if you pretend not to know about the terrible deaths that await the characters they're named after.

And luckily this story has a happier ending than its counterpart. The four parents have become friends and already have plans to reunite their little lovebirds. Imagine all the Halloween costumes these two could do.

"We have already talked about getting together for one-year photos for the kids' birthday as well as senior year photos," Hernandez told The Today Show. "We have found an amazing friendship within Juliet's family." What a beautiful love story, even if it never turns romantic. Hopefully, the families don't turn out like their counterparts in the play, but wouldn't it be a twist if they did?

We can't wait to see what the future holds for these little munchkins! Just imagine all the names they could give to their potential future children. Would they stick to Shakespeare, or go a different route? I would love to see some Star Wars names or even rhyming ones.

Brittany White is a freelance writer who writes the latest on news and relationships.