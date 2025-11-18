If you're part of Gen Z, you might have thought you were rebellious in your teen years by sneaking out a couple of times or taking a swig when your parents weren't looking, but you'd be surprised at how your own parents outdid you during their own teen years. They might have never told you how well they know the tricks you were playing on them, but to them, they know everything there is to being sneaky.

There are many rebellious ways boomers offended their own parents far more than Gen Z offends theirs now. After all, they grew up during the rise of rock and roll.

Here are 10 rebellious ways boomers offended their own parents more than Gen Z offends theirs now

1. Listening to bands like Black Sabbath

When Black Sabbath released their debut album, many boomers' parents seriously considered this type of music demonic. There was a lot of controversy surrounding this album and the music it introduced to the world. They were even disliked among music critics, such as those from Rolling Stone Magazine.

So when a boomer's parent found them listening to this type of music, back then, it was equivalent to joining some demonic and evil cult. And if they went to their concert, don't bother coming back home. It was nothing compared to the music that's released today.

2. Hitchhiking

Nowadays, people are extra careful when they step into an Uber, but back then, rebellious boomers were willingly getting into a stranger's car when they wanted to cross states or reach a festival if they didn't have a car. Sticking a thumb out to passing cars to get a ride was much more common than younger people might realize, especially during the 70s.

Gen Z might hesitate before hopping into a friend of a friend's car, but baby boomers were willing to risk it all to get a ride to Woodstock.

3. Questioning traditional roles

As boomers were becoming young adults, they rebelled against the traditional roles instilled by their parents. After all, they were the ones who led the feminist and hippie movements in the '60s and '70s. Men and women sought a different way of living that wasn't based on a nuclear family, so some were brave enough to leave their homes with white picket fences behind and live in vans with other like-minded people.

On the other hand, many boomer women fought for fair workplace rights so they could pursue careers their mothers didn't even dare dream about.

4. Expressing themselves through fashion

Boomers were considered highly experimental and rebellious when it came to makeup and fashion in comparison to their parents. Not only did women ditch wearing "appropriate" long skirts or men move away from formal business attire for their day-to-day, but they also embraced a more bold and expressive clothing that shocked older generations. The mini skirt was a big deal and paved the way for women to start dressing for themselves, not for the people around them.

Even hippie attire was considered outrageous to their parents. From loose jeans to braless outfits to unkempt hair, no one was used to seeing fashion being this liberating. Even in the later years when metal was introduced, boomer men were starting to steal their girlfriends' black eyeliner to wear to concerts and clubs.

5. Becoming groupies

When rock bands began to dominate pop culture in the 1960s and 1970s, more and more rebellious baby boomer teens became obsessed with them, becoming super fans and even leaving their homes for weeks to follow them on tour across the country. Teen girls would dream of becoming groupies, a lifestyle their parents couldn't wrap their heads around.

Boomers aren't new to the concept of sneaking out. Some would even skip school and disappear for days to see their favorite band on stage. Their parents not only saw this as rebellion but also as downright dangerous in their eyes. However, boomers at the time viewed it as a form of freedom.

6. Streaking

Although boomers weren't the first in history to streak across a field or event, they sure were rebellious enough to start a string of streaking incidents across the country at various schools and football games. In the '70s, what people call a "streaking epidemic" started to unfold. U.S. students of all genders participated, and what's even more shocking is that many of these occurred at Ivy League schools.

The next time a boomer tries to tell you that you're revealing too much skin, ask them if they ever streaked before, and they might turn red.

7. Pursuing a degree in the arts

Parents of boomers expected them to pursue corporate jobs and majors such as business or marketing, but when it suddenly became popular to embrace freedom of choice, many boomers saw it as an opportunity to pursue careers in the arts. Many even moved to cities like New York or LA, where they could further foster their creativity.

Boomers dared to create protest art and dabble in creative writing while their parents panicked for their future. Their parents didn't view art school as a real degree and considered it borderline irresponsible.

8. Burning draft cards

Not only did boomer men burn their draft cards as a form of rebellion, but they also risked getting arrested. Men started doing this act during the '60s and '70s as a way to protest against the U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War.

Boomer's fathers found this to be a bold way to disrespect the country and what it means to be a man who serves with integrity. They viewed it not only as rejecting the draft but also as rejecting their civic duty and patriotism. Boomers who did this felt as though they were standing up for what they believed in.

9. Speaking up to their parents

Older generations would have never dared to raise their voice at their parents, but rebellious boomers had the courage to do so even during dinner. Many people would have held their tongues in the early 1900s when being scolded by someone older than them. This is especially true for women.

With the rise of the liberation movement, boomer teens were being taught to become rebellious and stand up for what they thought was right, even if it went against their parents' beliefs.

10. Protesting at school

In the 1960s and 1970s, baby boomers began to become increasingly rebellious as they headed to college and organized protests, which became a focal point for mass demonstrations. From civil rights to free speech, boomers wouldn't stop until they were being heard. Their parents would often view this as going against what they taught them, since they were informally known as the Silent Generation, who obeyed the rules and respected authority.

Take a page from boomers and don't just push boundaries, but push for a change and don't stop until you see one. They were rebellious in all aspects of their life. They wanted to break free from the traditional nuclear family image that was so heavily pushed onto them. So, although Gen Z might consider themselves rebellious, boomers might take the cake on the matter, especially when many of their protests and actions are covered in history books.

