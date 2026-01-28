My daughter was born on a warm June night nearly fourteen years ago. Hours after she came into this world, my husband slept as I held my firstborn, my little girl, in my arms, and we stared at each other. It was our first time alone. She didn't cry or squirm. We just silently studied each other's faces in the dim light of the hospital hallway, and I knew right then that my life had changed for the better because my daughter was the greatest gift I have ever received.

These takeaways don't fade as she grows — they stay with you for life. Consider this a reflection on the lifelong imprint of parenting a daughter, and the way it reshapes you long after the early years pass.

If you’re raising a daughter, these 10 things stay with you for life:

1. Her beauty takes your breath away

There's no prettier child to me, inside or out. Her compassionate heart, adventurous spirit, and bright blue eyes remind me every day that there is still good in this world.

Mother and author Stephanie D. Rondeau said, "It’s my job to help give my daughter the tools to stand tall, feet wide, hands on her hips, and shake off anyone who tells her she’s not good enough because of some specific part of her body. It’s my job to help her realize that the people who matter, and the messages that matter, are the ones that lift her. The ones that make her see herself clearly, not who she’s supposed to be."

2. She's your best friend

We laugh as melting ice cream drips down our arms. We share the day's events as she snuggles beneath her blankets. We love each other unconditionally. We apologize when we're wrong. We confide, we connect, and we communicate. We treasure the time we spend together.

3. She'll take care of you when you are old

She'll be the one to wipe applesauce from my chin when my trembling hands are faulty. She'll be the one to take me to doctor's appointments and push my wheelchair. She'll be the one to care for me when I can no longer care for myself. I know I'll be able to depend on her when my time on earth winds to a close, and I can think of no other person I'd rather spend that time with than her.

4. She looks up to you

She's still a little girl, so she believes I hung the moon. She takes my word solely because it is mine. She still comes to my defense when the world tells me I'm not good enough, important enough, or smart enough. She believes in me — and I hope she always will.

5. She has a contagious smile

No matter what the day throws at me, my daughter's smile can make the world right again. It's powerful, magical, and spiritual. Family counselor Mia Von Scha recommended to, "Notice the small things in your day and point these out to your kids — the way the sun is streaking through the avenue of autumn trees, how pretty the oil looks floating on the water before you pop the pasta in, the funny dance you did in the passageway with a stranger that you were trying to pass."

6. You share an unbreakable bond

I know the teenage years are coming. I know we will disagree and argue, but the bond between the two of us will never break. She's too important, precious, and loved by me to ever let that happen. And, our relationship helps model her future.

7. You are proud to call her yours

I brag about my daughter often, and I'll never apologize for it. I want the world to know this beautiful, kind, compassionate, loving, smart, and talented child belongs to me. She's my greatest source of pride. I will always bring attention to her success.

8. She's the one thing you got right

I've failed miserably at a million things, but she's not among them. One look at her and I know I've done something right in this lifetime.

Von Scha added, "To maintain their creativity, children need an opportunity to express themselves and their uniqueness in all areas of life. Allow and encourage your children to follow their passions (our natural creativity will lie in the area of our highest values), to dress how they like, to play with their food, to engage in unusual conversations, and to hold beliefs that are different from your own."

9. She's the best of both

Everything I love about her father, I love about her. My strengths are evident in her. She's the two of us, without the many faults and flaws we possess. Though challenges will arise as she figures things out for herself.

10. She's yours forever

She's mine. This girl is mine. This precious source of joy is all mine. She is my daughter, my light, my life. She is mine. A son is your son until he marries a wife, but your daughter is your daughter for the rest of your life.

Susannah B. Lewis is an author, blogger, and podcaster. Her videos and articles have been featured in Reader’s Digest, Parents Magazine, US Weekly, Yahoo!, Huffington Post, Unilad, TODAY, among many others.