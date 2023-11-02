A Mom Insists That People Are Responsible For Baby-Proofing Their Homes If They Invite Parents With Toddlers Over

A mom has sparked a debate after insisting that if anyone is inviting her to their house and she brings her toddler with her, they should prepare accordingly.

In a TikTok video, Brianna Alexis, a mom to her toddler son, explained that nothing is more annoying than being invited to a friend or family member's house and having to spend all that time corralling her son because nothing has been put away so that he can't reach it.

The mom claimed that homeowners are responsible for baby-proofing their houses if she's invited over with her toddler.

"This is either going to be extremely relatable or I'm going to sound like a [nag]," Alexis prefaced at the start of her video, aware that not everyone would agree with her hot take.

She pointed out that if people make a "big stink" about her coming to their house and bringing her toddler along with all of their necessary accessories, and she shows up happy to be there, they should make the effort to proof the house.

"Please, for the love of God, if you didn't even try to baby-proof that place. There is nothing worse than showing up at a family member's house and there's just glass this, porcelain this, plants this, special books, special picture-frames, just everything is all of a sudden made of glass. Then people are surprised when you only stay for 20 minutes," she continued.

Alexis claimed that because most homes of people who don't have children aren't baby-proofed, she has to spend that time corraling her toddler because he's running around holding glass figurines and trying to break things.

Instead, Alexis offered a solution for people who don't want to take the time to proof their homes: "Just come to us. We would love to have you over. Please don't make us come to your house and just wrestle our alligator the entire time."

Many people were divided on whether making a home toddler-friendly should be someone else's responsibility.

"I have a toddler, I don't expect people to change their homes to accommodate my child. This gives put your pets away when you have visitors vibes," one TikTok user pointed out. Another user added, "4 kids here: it’s no one else job to change their house around for our arrival. Teach them young and if it's too much effort, explain [why] you'd rather not."

"I would never expect any family member, no matter how close, to spend time redecorating so I can let my toddler run wild. And YES, I am a mother," a third user chimed in.

However, others pointed out that Alexis' request is valid, especially if it's the house of a family member, and that it can be exhausting to have to police a toddler for the entirety of a visit.

"That seems like a totally normal request; if I invite you all over, I know you’re bringing a toddler and should create the best environment for us all." Another person claimed that there's nothing worse than having a toddler in a "panic" the entire time, adding, "It’s the worst. There’s nothing fun about being in a full-blown state of panic the entire time you’re in someone else’s home."

"The crazy part is that these people invite you over knowing you have a kid [and] get mad because you can’t sit down and have a conversation. Like?" a befuddled user wrote.

Photo: marchenko_family / Canva Pro

It can be understandable why some people would find Alexis' request to baby-proof their home to be a lot. Childproofing can look different from parent to parent, and what one person may consider baby-proofing, might not align with that parent's expectations.

It's also a parent's primary responsibility to care and look out for the safety and well-being of their child, which includes being at other people's homes. It shouldn't be the host's responsibility to completely rearrange their space just to accommodate a child that isn't theirs.

Instead, perhaps parents suggest child-friendly places to hang out, including parks, play centers, or their own homes where they have control over the environment, as Alexis even mentioned in her video.

On the other hand, the entire reason for baby-proofing any space is to ensure the safety of a child. People shouldn't be required to lock up their cabinets and hide the outlets, but simply removing any precious items from the coffee table and hanging up any glass items outside of a toddler's reach could not only go a long way for parents but also ensure valuables are protected.

Inviting anyone to your house, whether it's a parent of a toddler or someone who doesn't have kids, should always be a comfortable experience for everyone involved.

At the end of the day, this debate can be heard from both sides. Parents and their toddler-less friends or family members should discuss the topic openly and come to a mutual understanding of what should be done on both ends.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.