When two people get married they usually expect to be happily in love or at least by each other's side forever until death does them part. Unfortunately, it doesn't always work out that way. According to statistics, roughly 41% of first marriages will end in divorce.

There are plenty of causes of divorce, and making the decision to divorce in a reasonable and rational way is one thing, but sometimes it doesn't quite go that way.

The biggest reasons for divorce? Infidelity, financial issues, a lack of commitment, and getting married too young, research tells us.

Here, 15 divorced people reveal the final fight that ended their marriages

1. I was drinking too much

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

"It was over my drinking. I quit after I realized I was an alcoholic. She said that without alcohol, I just wasn't fun anymore."

2. She had real estate woes

Timur Weber / Pexels

"We were fighting constantly over whether or not we should buy a house. Eventually, I realized that she was holding back because she wasn't sure she wanted to be in the marriage any longer."

3. I cheated on her

Engin Akyurt / Pexels

"I couldn't stay faithful when she was pregnant. She caught me over and over. We tried to make it work, or at least she did. I was not a good person back then."

4. She didn't want kids

RDNE Stock project / Pexels

"I was really ready to have kids, which she knew going in. But she kept putting it off and putting it off. That's finally what did it."

5. Our relationship became violent

Keira Burton / Pexels

"When our fights escalated from words to physical pain, that's when I knew something had to change. We were attacking each other with words... and our fists."

6. I didn't feel attractive to her anymore

Alex Green / Pexels

"We fought all the time about being intimate. I felt like she just wasn't into me. Turns out I was right!"

7. He sabotaged my childbirth

Amina Filkins / Pexels

"I went into labor at 4 AM and not only did he refuse to take me to the hospital, but he also blocked my car in so I couldn't get there. I had to call my family to come to get me. The baby ended up in NICU because of problems with the labor."

8. She went bananas

Anna Tarazevich / Pexels

"We were grocery shopping, and I picked up a bunch of bananas and she immediately started in with 'Why are you getting bananas?! You're not going to eat them, put them back! Right now!'

Literally yelling at me and berated me in public for bananas. When we got back to the house, I told her I was done. One too many crazy episodes for me."

9. I was addicted to casinos

Mike Greer / Pexels

"She had a real problem and wouldn't admit it. When we lost the house I ended things."

10. She was into women

David Garrison / Pexels

"I always suspected that she might not be straight but she struggled with it. Eventually, I felt like I had to let her go or she was going to be miserable forever. She's out now and married happily for three years. I'm still single."

11. We never discussed our problems

Vera Arsic / Pexels

"We didn't fight much. We never did like fighting with each other, and I feel both of us just kind of gave up on things we would normally have cared about, and just started accepting things.

I know acceptance is important, and you can't do much to change someone, but communication is important too. Not only were we not fighting, but we weren't really discussing our problems either."

12. Grief came between us

Antoni Shkraba / Pexels

"Sometimes people get divorced because two really good people go through something so horrible, they don't know what to do, and so they turn on each other instead of turning to each other.

Then the tragedy is compounded and life becomes infinitely suckier because your best friend let grief betray you and your family."

13. She wouldn't stop talking about divorce

RDNE Stock project / Pexels

"My wife knew I was dead set against divorce, so she started using it as a rhetorical device to change the subject any time she didn't like where a conversation/fight was going.

She must have brought up divorce 6 times in 3 months. Worked, too. The D-word would instantly change the subject. I finally got tired of it and told her the next time she said we needed to get divorced, she would be right. She did it again. I left that night."

14. He ruined my relationship with my son

Keira Burton / Pexels

"My ex-husband kicked my 19-year-old son out of our house because he had quit his job and hadn't found another one. He said he wouldn't support an adult child who wouldn't work.

Nearly destroyed my relationship with my son, who went to live with his dad. A month later, Ex's son graduated from college and demanded a hefty monthly allowance to live on while he 'figured out what he was going to do for the next year or so'.

Ex agreed to pay the allowance. After years of this double standard, that was the last straw. I left and my son came to live with me and got his dream job the same month."

15. She chose the wrong team

Timur Weber / Pexels

"Well, lots of things caused my marriage to ultimately fail. But the final straw was when she told me she wanted someone like Edward from that vampire movie. I just laughed and walked right out the door."

