People Who Make Amazing Mom Friends Just Naturally Do These 8 Things

While some friends have stayed with us since grade school, others come in and out of our lives. Over time, our criteria for friends change. Research supports that friendship criteria evolve throughout life, shifting from primarily based on shared activities and interests in childhood to emphasizing emotional intimacy, support, and shared values in adulthood.

The criteria for an elementary friend might be as simple as living close to each other, a university friend might be someone who keeps the same hours as you, or is in the same classes. Sometimes, once the reason you were friends no longer exists, neither does the friendship.

Yet, others join you at different stages of your life and stay with you for the remainder. Since becoming a parent, I have been blessed with getting to know a close network of moms who have quickly become my friends.

People who make amazing mom friends just naturally do these things:

1. She texts you to see if you are home so she can drop off your fave treat

Raul Mellado Ortiz / Shutterstock

The occasional, "I'm at the bakery, want a cupcake," text is a nice interruption when running down to the local coffee shop for a pick-me-up is generally not on the stay-at-home moms' agenda (especially at minus 30 here in Edmonton).

2. She notices little changes you make

With a lack of daily colleagues or regular adult interactions, a haircut, manicure/pedicure, and 1/10 of a pound lost can often go unnoticed. It is nice to have an adult notice you changed things up a little!

3. She encourages your current thing, and doesn't seem to notice when it falls by the wayside

It is easier to make your baby food from scratch, exercise during nap time, and shower before the kids get up when there is one child in the house, or when you have a good sleeper, or when the stars all align at the same time Jupiter's moon is in your orbit.

But things change. New babies may arrive. Two nap times become one ... and then none. Good sleepers start teething. Most importantly, when you pull out the store-bought food pouch you swore you would never buy, instead of your homemade baby food, she says n-o-t-h-i-n-g. Not even a second glance.

4. She saves you a seat at the soccer/preschool/swimming registration while you pick up the coffee order

No competition here. Besides, if your kids both get onto the same soccer team, then you will have someone to hang out with at all those games.

5. She has something in common with you other than the kids

Josep Suria / Shutterstock

While talking about your children is an excellent way to initially bond, eventually, you need to have another topic that keeps you together. It gets boring to always talk about children, not to mention you are not going to agree on all things parenting, so a common interest outside of the kids is an important fail-safe.

6. She never says, 'You look tired'

It is taken to mean that you look tired and should get some rest. She's been there, too. You don't take it to mean she thinks you look terrible, or fat, or wrinkly.

7. She would have been friends with you even without children

I find that people I have stayed friends with for the long term are people I would have liked no matter what stage I met them in.

8. She stops being your mom friend and is simply your friend

With any luck, she refers to you the same way.

Naomi Maharaj is a freelance writer, blogger, and former contributor to Blogher.