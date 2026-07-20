People Who Felt Unloved By Their Parents Often Develop 6 Resilient Traits As Adults

Love is vital to fulfilling a child's emotional needs. Without the feeling of being truly loved, a child's development is deeply impacted, affecting their future well-being and ability to form and maintain relationships later in life. But if you grew up feeling unloved, it's, thankfully, not a permanent state and often results in really resilient adults.

People who felt unloved by their parents often have these resilient traits when they grow up:

1. They're people-pleasers

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Although we all do this from time to time, an avid people pleaser always puts others before their own needs and desires, seeking validation and approval to fill the void left by childhood trauma, emotional neglect, or feeling unloved by their parents, explains life coach Larry Michel.

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2. People who felt unloved are often hyper-independent and emotionally distant

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Life coach Sidhharrth S. Kumaar points out that even in close relationships, people who grew up without a ton of love from their parents often hold others at a distance because they are afraid of being vulnerable or rejected. They might depend too much on themselves since they think they can't count on other people to supply their emotional requirements.

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3. They have difficulty accepting love without suspicion

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A person who never felt really loved as a child may find it difficult to embrace love later in life, perhaps encountering real caring with distrust or emotional distance, continues Kumaar. They may wonder whether they are really deserving of love or believe it will be taken away someday. This can result in self-sabotaging relationships, fear of being vulnerable, or even hyper-independence as a kind of self-protection. Deep down, love seems strange and hence dangerous.

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4. People like this often struggle with emotional security

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Adults who exhibit behaviors that suggest they didn't experience true, consistent love as a child often struggle with emotional security, explains psychologist Dr. Tarra Bates-Duford. These struggles can also include challenges with trust, difficulty forming deep relationships, emotional dysregulation, and mental health challenges.

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5. They're anxiously or avoidantly attached

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Therapist Dr. Gloria Brame, PhD., explains that adults who never felt truly loved as children typically develop one of two distinct attachment patterns that follow them into relationships.

The first group becomes anxiously attached. They generally grow up to be clingy, possessive, and constantly seeking validation from partners. They're the ones texting "Are we OK?" after minor disagreements or needing frequent reassurance about the relationship's stability. This behavior stems directly from childhood emotional neglect. They're still trying to fill the void of unconditional love they never received. Unfortunately, in re-enacting their childhood insecurities, they can alienate partners who feel suffocated by their neediness.

The second group becomes dismissive-avoidant, going in the opposite direction by becoming emotionally distant. They struggle with commitment and keep partners at arm's length, even when they genuinely care. Having learned early that depending on someone's love leads to disappointment, they've built walls to protect themselves from future abandonment. This fear-based behavior often results in deep anxiety.

Both patterns create the same problem. An inability to form the balanced, secure partnerships that healthy relationships require. Healthy interdependence means being able to rely on each other while maintaining your identity, supporting your partner without losing yourself, and accepting support without feeling weak or overly dependent.

Instead of achieving this balance, those who grew up feeling unloved by their parents either overwhelm their partners with need or shut them out entirely. The good news is that recognizing these patterns is the first step toward breaking them.

Will Curtis is YourTango's expert editor. Will has over 14 years of experience as an editor covering relationships, spirituality, and human interest topics.