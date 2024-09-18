Parents Of Pregnant Woman Issue An Ultimatum That She Get Her House Clean Or They'll Try For Custody Of Her Baby

A new baby coming should be an exciting time. Unfortunately for one couple, expecting their first baby is anything but joyous. Their inability to keep a clean house has forced their soon-to-be grandparents to threaten custody of the unborn child.

A concerned woman asked for advice on helping her sister with her dirty house.

A woman posted on Reddit to share her family’s story and ask if they were in the wrong for pushing her sister to make some changes.

“My sister is currently pregnant with her first child,” she said. However, this is not a joyous time.

“The problem is she currently lives in a house with four dogs (three big dogs and one small, all shed a lot), six cats, and three ducks (yes, in the house),” she continued.

For many people, having pets is not an issue. But for that to be the case, the pets have to be properly cared for and cleaned up after.

“Her house smells absolutely disgusting,” the sister said. “I cannot go in there without wanting to barf.”

It turns out that the pets aren’t the only thing causing a problem in the house.

“There is also laundry and junk everywhere,” she said. “There’s no clean place to sit or walk. The floor is sticky. There are bugs. It’s so gross. She and her husband just got this house last year. I don’t know how they made it this gross this quickly.”

Although the cleanliness of her house is a major issue, her sister is optimistic that she can turn things around.

“I’m not saying I’m perfect, but I really cannot describe how absolutely disgusting this house is right now. However, it’s not so far gone that it can’t be fixed,” she stated. “She’s only twelve-ish weeks, so she has time to get it fixed before the baby is born.”

While still trying to be supportive, the women’s parents felt they had no choice but to issue an ultimatum.

“Yesterday, my parents went to her house (they live about an hour and a half away, so they don’t visit often), and they got into an argument with my sister about her house,” she explained.

Her parents had some startling news for her. “My dad basically gave her an ultimatum to get the house cleaned in and out or they will call child welfare when the baby is born and go for custody,” she shared.

This woman’s sister looked for an ally in her, but she didn’t find one.

“My sister called me upset, and I told her I agree with our parents,” she stated. “Her house is disgusting, and I am worried about the welfare of my future niece or nephew in that house … When the child is born, if the house is still disgusting, we are going to do what we have to do to get that baby out of there until she gets her house cleaned.”

Despite worrying about the welfare of the baby, the sister is still worried that she is being too harsh and doing the wrong thing.

It sounds like this woman’s sister and brother-in-law might be hoarders.

As one person commented on the Reddit post, “Her sister needs help. ‘Lived’ in houses are fine, but that place sounds like a hoarder’s paradise.”

With the amount of stuff they have filling the house and making it dirty, it does sound like the couple are probably not just unclean but actual hoarders.

According to the Massachusetts Health and Human Services website, this can cause all kinds of hazards.

“Clutter, garbage, animal or human feces and resulting mold or infestation can also cause respiratory and other health problems,” they said. “The Department of Children and Families can remove children from a home that poses serious health and safety risks to them.”

While no one wants to take a child away from their parents, that may be for the best in this situation, at least until they are able to get their house under control.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news and human interest topics.