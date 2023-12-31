Grandma Asks How To Get Custody Of Her 15-Year-Old Kid’s Baby Right After Birth Because The Teen Parents ‘Don’t Have Anything Going On For Themselves’

A woman is facing major backlash after she revealed that she would be seeking custody of her grandson right after his birth.

When others challenged her decision, she claimed that taking her grandchild away from his parents was the best thing she could do for him.

The grandmother asked how she could get custody of her 15-year-old son’s baby since her son and his girlfriend had ‘nothing going on for themselves.’

The woman raised the question that sparked an uproar in a Facebook group for parents.

“Anyone know how I can get custody of my grandchild right after he’s born?” she wrote. His mom is 15 and has nothing going for herself so I feel like the best life for my grandchild is with me.”

The woman clarified that the 15-year-old girl in question was not her daughter, but her son’s girlfriend.

After receiving criticism from her initial post, the woman followed up with another to the group, and she did not hold back her views on teen parents. “I’m noticing the women who are against me getting custody of my grandchild are the same type of sorry, single, multiple bd [baby daddy], mothers who want children to grow up without stability,” the woman wrote.

However, many people felt compelled to question the stability of the grandmother's house as well.

“How stable was your son that he didn’t know how to use protection?” Jessica Bailey Hansen noted in a TikTok video where she discussed the posts. “How stable are you?”

It didn’t take long before other Facebook users took it upon themselves to send vile messages to the woman, slamming her for her insensitivity and her lack of understanding of what was truly best for her grandchild. “I hope that that poor teen mom has a safe place to stay away from this woman,” Bailey added. “And I will testify for them at custody court!”

Many people shared Bailey’s opinion, believing that the woman had no right to rip a baby from his parents just because they were young.

“Sounds like Grandma needs a restraining order,” one TikTok user commented. “This is just horrible,” another user wrote.

Photo: ideabug / Canva Pro

Others noted that being a teen parent was difficult, but not impossible, and shared their own stories of having their children at a young age. “I had my first at 15 and raised all of my children for their entire lives. My oldest will be 25 soon,” one TikTok user revealed.

“My mom had me at 15, did everything by herself. I’m now almost 19 and graduated with my own home,” another user shared.

In the end, it is ultimately up to the biological parents if they want to raise their child or place them for adoption.

The child’s grandparents should not be dictating the decision or fighting for custody unless they are in imminent danger or being neglected.

Based on this woman’s post, her son and his girlfriend want to keep their baby.

While it certainly won’t be easy, as raising a child requires financial support, dedication, and a lot of patience, being a parent is your decision if you feel that you are up to the task.

For teen parents, there are many resources available and support groups they can turn to, including Planned Parenthood’s Teen Parent Support Program, Teen Parent Connection and, local programs where teen parents in the same area can connect with one another.

One’s parenting ability cannot solely be determined by their age. It is all about the stability, time, and love they give to their child despite how old they are.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.