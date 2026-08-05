Parents Who Are Mental & Emotional Losers Usually Say 15 Phrases To Their Kids In Casual Conversation

The way we communicate with our children greatly impacts their mental health and self-esteem. It's important to choose our words carefully and provide constructive and supportive feedback so that we don't casually say things to our kids that indicate we're mentally & emotionally incompetent.

Instead, be the constant inspiration for your children that drives them to contribute and build a better world for the future of our planet. It's worth the extra time and effort to avoid saying these casually cruel phrases.

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Parents who are mental and emotional losers usually say things casually to their kids:

1. 'You're worthless'

This casual phrase undermines a child's sense of self-worth and can lead to feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. Such a statement strikes at the heart of their sense of significance and can last a lifetime.

What to say instead: "You have so many unique qualities that make you special." Caveat: You must know what those qualities are when making such a statement. If they are not clear to you, the child will not believe what you say.

2. 'I wish you were more like your sibling'

Comparing children to their siblings or close friends can create a sense of rivalry and make the child feel like they are not accepted for who they are.

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What to say instead: "Each of you has your strengths and talents that I so appreciate!"

3. 'You'll never amount to anything'

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Such a casually flippant phrase can crush a child's aspirations and discourage them from pursuing their goals, leading to a lack of motivation and belief in themselves.

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What to say instead: "I believe in your potential to achieve great things."

4. 'You're always a disappointment'

This casual phrase instills a constant sense of failure in a child that makes them feel incapable of meeting expectations and causes long-lasting emotional distress. It creates avoidance and separation between parent and child.

What to say instead: "I love and appreciate you no matter what!"

5. 'You're so stupid'

Using derogatory language like this casual phrase belittles a child's intelligence and erodes their confidence, hindering their ability to learn and grow. Not to mention they won’t like you! Plus, you are giving them the language to be a bully to other kids.

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What to say instead: "Mistakes are growth opportunities, and I know you can learn from them."

6. 'I don't love you anymore'

Expressing withdrawal of love can deeply wound a child, creating insecurity and emotional instability that can and most likely will persist into adulthood.

What to say instead: "My love for you is unconditional, no matter what happens."

7. 'You're such a failure'

Labeling, in general, can be devastating and cruel. Labeling a child as a failure reinforces negative self-perception and can hinder their willingness to take risks or try new things. Rather than creating independence and a desire to try new things, you inadvertently make them dependent on you and others for their needs.

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What to say instead: "You've shown great resilience and determination in the face of challenges."

8. 'Why can't you be like other kids?'

Comparing a child to their peers can breed feelings of inadequacy and make them feel like they are constantly falling short of expectations.

What to say instead: "You have unique qualities that make you special"

9. 'You're a burden to me'

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Implying that a child is a burden can create a sense of guilt, shame, and worthlessness, damaging their self-esteem and emotional well-being. We can expect a child to look anywhere else besides their home for a sense of belonging or desirability.

What to say instead: "You bring joy to my life, and I'm grateful to have you."

10. 'You'll never understand'

Dismissing a child's thoughts, feelings, or opinions invalidates their experiences and prevents healthy communication, potentially leading to difficulties in expressing themselves in the future.

What to say instead: "I may not fully understand, but I'm here to listen and support you."

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11. 'You're so lazy'

Again, it is a very cruel label. Using negative labels like "lazy" can demotivate a child and reinforce a fixed mindset, inhibiting their potential for personal growth and development. Ultimately, our efforts are everything. Acceptance, inclusivity, and desire are all negatively impacted, and the futility of one's efforts has been called out.

What to say instead: "I've noticed all the effort you put into your tasks, and I'm proud of you."

12. 'You're just like your [negative trait] parent'

Associating a child with negative traits or comparing them unfavorably to a parent can create a sense of shame and damage their self-identity. It also creates separation and possible push-back. In a world where divorce and single parenting have unfortunately become the norm, this one statement can do more to depreciate the value a child has for their parent. It also demonstrates that it is okay to judge others poorly.

What to say instead: "You have the individuality that makes you who you are."

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13. 'You're too fat/ugly/skinny'

Making derogatory comments about a child's appearance can lead to body image issues and low self-esteem. Such a casually cruel statement is body image brutality that can result in lifelong emotional and physical issues.

What to say instead: "You are beautiful/handsome just the way you are."

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14. 'I regret having you'

Expressing regret about a child's existence can deeply wound their emotional & mental health, causing feelings of rejection, abandonment, and unworthiness.

What to say instead: "Having you in my life has brought me so much happiness."

15. 'You ruin everything'

Blaming a child for negative outcomes or problems can burden them with unnecessary guilt and lead to a belief that they are responsible for everything that goes wrong. With guilt come shame, blame, and resentment. We could go years without knowing that harbored resentments have gotten in the way of every one of our good parenting efforts.

What to say instead: "We all make mistakes, and together we can find solutions."

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There is no more valuable life on earth than that of our children. They are our teachers, our inspiration to create and provide, and they are unquestionably our future. And without healthy children growing into healthy adults, we perpetuate a world in an ever-increasing decline of responsibility, morality, safety, choice, kindness, consciousness, and love.

It's important to remember that children are vulnerable and impressionable, and the way we speak to them, even casually, can have a lasting impact on their emotional and psychological development. Using positive and constructive language and avoiding these casual, harmful phrases are crucial to not being an emotional & mental loser of a parent.

Larry Michel is a relationship coach, founder of the Institute of Genetic Energetics, and author of LASTING: 11 Illuminations Essential Questions for a Co-Creative Evolutionary Partnership. Larry’s science uncovers how people's unique genetic coding drives every relationship decision, including who they're drawn to as partners.