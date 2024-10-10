Mom Shares The #1 Best Parenting Advice She's Ever Received That Makes Even The Most Uncomfortable Conversations Feel Easier

If you're a parent, you know how awkward it can be to address certain topics with your kids, like the birds and the bees, using protection, and staying away from drugs. Neither you nor your child likely enjoy these conversations, but they still need to occur.

Thankfully, Dr. Meghan Martin, a mom of four, revealed a piece of advice that can make these conversations far less awkward for you and your children.

The mom shared the best parenting advice she's ever received that makes uncomfortable conversations feel easier.

Martin admitted that she didn't come up with this recommendation, rather her best friend, @teawiththeteach, shared the invaluable advice with her.

"Have those conversations in the car," Martin insisted, referring to any uncomfortable discussion. "It's brilliant. You have your hands on the wheel, you are looking straight ahead, you do not have to be making eye contact with anyone."

"You also have a captive audience that is literally seat-belted in behind you," she continued. "They don't have to look you in the face; they can engage or not engage as much as they want, but they are in the car and potentially have to hear what you're saying."

Cars can serve as a safe space for meaningful conversations.

This method offers an intimate setting to address important issues with limited eye contact, minimal distractions, and no risk of interruption. While talking about home can make things feel serious and awkward, riding in the car allows a more casual approach.

"We're just riding in the car, we're just talking,” Martin added. “It's not a big deal.”

Kids may also feel safer opening up while riding in a car because your attention is not entirely on them — you still need to pay attention to the road and your other surroundings.

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Martin shared that she has successfully used this technique for a few years with her older kids and finds that they genuinely listen to her without any unnecessary discomfort. It's even become "a safe place" that her children utilize when they have something they want to ask or discuss.

"I don't know anyone who necessarily looks forward to having these conversations, but doing it in the car takes some of that pressure and weirdness out of it," she said.

Consider using the time you spend during drives to connect and interact with loved ones.

Uncomfortable conversations aside, take advantage of the connections you can cultivate with your kids and loved ones while taking a drive. Cars provide a unique environment where individuals can engage in meaningful conversations without the distractions of daily life.

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

The enclosed space, combined with the shared activity of riding in a car, fosters a sense of privacy and focus, making it an ideal setting for sensitive topics.

Your family car doesn't just have to serve as a means of transportation but also as a moving sanctuary for connection and communication.

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, adventure, and spirituality topics.