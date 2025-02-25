The One Phrase Stanford Professor Is Begging Parents And Grandparents To Stop Using With Their Kids

The harm this innocent phrase can do to children.

Last updated on Feb 25, 2025

Add to Bookmarks
Kid hears phrase. Annie Spratt | Unsplash
Advertisement

If your children get a great score on their math test, you might be tempted to start praising your children with an innocent compliment. "You're so smart!" The problem is, that just might be the worst thing you could say to a developing child.

Stanford professor Jo Boaler is begging parents and grandparents to stop saying 'You're smart' to their kids and grandkids. 

Educators and child psychologists alike are closely associating the once-positive descriptor with a belief system that such a child can do no wrong. There is a growing movement aimed at retiring the word completely in parenting.

Advertisement

Educators and psychologists believe, "The idea is that when we praise kids for being smart, those kids think: 'Oh good, I'm smart.' And then later, when those kids mess up, which they will, they think: 'Oh no, I'm not smart after all. People will think I'm not smart after all.'

And that's the worst. That's a risk to avoid, they learn. 'Smart' kids stand to become especially averse to making mistakes, which are critical to learning and succeeding."

Those who are labeled as "smart" or "gifted" are often less likely than other children to challenge themselves. They make fewer mistakes, perhaps, but only because they stay in their comfort zone and stop growing and adapting to new challenges, which makes it harder in the future for them to apply themselves.

Advertisement

RELATED: 13 Damaging Phrases Good Parents Never Say To Their Kids

Which 'smart' kids are most at risk?

The One Phrase Stanford Professor Is Begging Parents And Grandparents To Stop Using With Their Kids olia danilevich / Pexels

Jo Boaler, a professor of Mathematics Education at Stanford University, notes that this "fixed mindset" persists into adulthood and is most damaging to an important demographic of kids: high-achieving girls.

Advertisement

Why? "Because it's girls who are told by society that they probably won't be as good as boys at math and science," Boaler says.

"That means girls are only more likely to avoid challenging themselves in science and math, and that aversion to making mistakes leads to less learning and progress. The more that certain disciplines cling to ideas of giftedness, the fewer female PhDs there are in those fields."

RELATED: 5 Times Parents Should Never Say 'Yes' To Their Kids

What to say to your kids instead of 'you're smart'

So, what can you do as parents to encourage your children without stifling them? Instead of saying a general statement like "You are smart," make your response specific to the situation. Instead, try: "You did a great job!" or, "You worked hard, and it paid off!"

Advertisement

And if "smart" is banned, calling someone "a math person" is on the watch list, too. Labeling someone as inherently "a science person" or "not a science person" is just as damaging, because it doesn't allow growth and development.

Boaler even goes so far as to recommend parents show sympathy when a child gets a perfect score on a test because they weren't given the chance to learn from their mistakes.

More for You:
Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Dads — Ranked From Best To Worst
10 Phrases People Use When They Weren't Raised With Good Manners
Your Parents Did A GREAT Job Raising You If You Now Have These 11 Things In Your Home
The One Parenting Mistake That Creates A Narcissist

He explains, "When we give kids the message that mistakes are good, that successful people make mistakes, it can change their entire trajectory."

Advertisement

RELATED: 19 Experts Share The #1 Thing Parents Should Never Say To Kids — And What To Say Instead

Kate Schweitzer is a writer, editor, and content strategist. Her work has appeared in POPSUGAR, Well+Good, Motherly, Mental Floss, Marie Claire, Us Weekly, Prevention, and Time Out New York, among others.

Related Stories From YourTango:
11 Unfortunate Signs One Of Your Parents Was An Emotional Bully
Parents Who Raise Well-Adjusted Kids Use These 10 Old-Fashioned Phrases
Parents Who Raise Empathetic Boys Use These 10 Old-Fashioned Phrases

This article was originally published at PopSugar. Reprinted with permission from the author.