Mother-In-Law Wears A Wedding Dress To Her Son's Wedding — 'She Says It's Tradition In Their Family'

Aside from bridezillas with debilitating cases of "main character syndrome," no figure tends to wreak more havoc on a wedding than the mother of the groom. A son's wedding is really a "boy mom's" moment to shine and be her most unhinged, inappropriately boundaried self!

And for one wedding guest on Reddit, the groom's mom at a recent family wedding she attended pretty much takes the top prize in the manipulative, cuckoo mother-of-the-groom sweepstakes. She didn't just break the cardinal rule of weddings; she blew it up with TNT and then stomped on the pieces.

Advertisement

The groom's mom wore an actual wedding dress to her son's wedding.

Yes, you read that right. "I still think about it every time someone says mother-in-laws just want to feel included," the woman wrote in her Reddit post, and it really is a study in MIL nuttiness.

Everything was going smoothly," she wrote, "until the groom’s mother walked into the hall in a full-length white gown." And not just any full-length white gown. A literal wedding gown. And not just any wedding gown either! "Lace sleeves. Sparkly belt. Veil. She looked like she was about to walk down the aisle herself."

As you might guess, it basically stopped time for a minute inside the venue. "The bride’s face froze mid-smile like she had just seen a ghost," the woman wrote. "The photographer looked visibly confused. And the actual bride’s mother? She quietly said, If I ever do this at your wedding, slap me."

Advertisement

The groom's mother claimed it was 'family tradition' for her to wear a white wedding dress.

It got even more insane from there. Perhaps sensing that the entire wedding was staring slack-jawed at her lunacy, the groom's mom had the gumption to say, "It’s tradition in our family for the mother of the groom to wear white."

LOLOLOLOLOL ma'am, no, it's not. No, it's not! That's not real! You are lying! But if you think she was ashamed or undeterred in any way, you are dead wrong. Her next move was to saunter up next to the bride and groom during their vows. During their vows! She tried to be the center of attention during their vows!

She also took the bride's bouquet at one point, and eventually a member of the family had to go up and physically pull her back from the altar "like she was a lost guest who wandered too close."

Advertisement

Aaaaaand here comes the "boy mom" alert: "She spent the rest of the evening introducing herself as the original woman in [the groom's] life." Offfffffff course she did.

The comments were full of Redditors whose mothers-in-law tried to pull similar shenanigans.

As insane as this behavior is, it is clearly not all that uncommon. Several people in the comments had their own tales of their husbands' moms trying to pull a fast one and steal the spotlight at their weddings.

"My MIL wanted to wear her (3rd) wedding dress to our wedding," one wrote. "I had to nix that immediately when she told me… I couldn’t get over the fact she wanted to wear her own wedding dress to our wedding."

Advertisement

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Others had clever solutions for the problem, from calling her out loudly in front of the entire congregation, to kicking her out unless she agreed to change, to perhaps best of all, paying the wedding photographer extra to Photoshop her dress into a different color and style in all the photos.

"Boy moms are the worst," another Redditor wrote. "Women who look to their sons for emotional fulfillment and treat them as if they're a couple need help." They even went on to say that "men with moms like this aren't worth marrying." That's harsh, but nonetheless true, and if you think boy-mom mother-in-law was bad at the wedding, just wait until the baby comes.

Advertisement

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.