Woman Claims She Was 'Born' To Be Her Son's Lover Yet 'Forced' To Be His Mother — 'Maybe In Another Life'

If you thought boy moms could not possibly get any more outrageous, think again!

A boy mom on TikTok has sent shockwaves through social media after coming to the realization that her teenage son is just so attractive, she was never meant to be his mom.

Instead, she was made to be his lover.

The woman declared that in another life, she was her teenage son’s lover rather than his mom.

If you threw up in your mouth a little bit reading that, we promise you’re not alone.

Clarissa, a mom of two who has since deactivated her social media account, shared a TikTok video gushing about her teenage son Hayden, expressing how proud she was of him. However, this wasn’t your typical parent gushing about good grades or winning a soccer game.

Clarissa could not help but be proud of the fact that she made an “attractive” looking kid and had to subject the rest of TikTok to her feelings.

In a rather disturbing video, the mom insisted that she was born to be his lover, yet forced to be his mother, along with a photo of her and her son watching a sunset, her arm draped over his shoulder.

“Words can’t describe how much I love you Hayden and how proud I am SO proud to be your mother!” she wrote in the caption of her video.

“We share tons of memories together and sometimes I wish I was your lover! My fault for making ya attractive! Love ya, son!”

The woman's strange post had viewers picking their jaws up off the floor as they attempted to understand what they had just seen.

“Someone call the feds immediately,” one TikTok user urged.

Another user commented, “I think I’m done with the Internet today; I’ve seen enough.”

Other moms of sons chimed in, insisting that they do not claim Clarissa’s behavior as their own.

Many argued that the post was intended to spark outrage in an effort to get clicks and attention, and while that might be true, that's equally problematic.

Regardless of why she posted it, there is a teen boy that will suffer the consequences of that decision.

Parents who overshare on social media may not be aware of how it impacts their kids.

A 2021 study found that 75 percent of parents post about their kids to social media and 80% of those parents have followers they do not know personally.

That's a terrifying security risk, but as is evidenced in this case, it also opens the door to attention that kids likely do not want. Devorah Heitner, author of "Growing Up in Public – Coming of Age in the Digital World," told parenting resource PEP, “Always ask your children for their permission before posting a picture or anything about them.”

She further added that after interviewing hundreds of children for her book what she found was that the majority do not want their parents to even mention them on social media let alone post photos of them.

Parental oversharing may have far reaching consequences on children's self-esteem that we aren't even aware of yet.

Many moms argued that there is a huge distinction between 'boy moms' who are obsessed with their sons, and 'moms of boys' who love their sons with healthy and normal parental boundaries.

“As a fellow mother with boys, there is a difference between boy moms and moms of boys,” one user clarified.

“If you’re not relying on them to fulfill your emotional needs, then you’re a mom of boys. Kudos to you for not being an emotional incest study, which is what these ‘boy moms’ are,” another wrote.

Others pointed out an uncomfortable double standard: had a father made the same statements about his daughter that outrage would have resulted in a CPS investigation at the very least.

As a parent, it is totally acceptable to be in awe of your children as they grow up.

It is unacceptable to be romantically attracted to them and believe that you were “meant” to be their lover rather than their parents.

Parents should love their children by offering them encouragement and guidance, being present with them, and always demonstrating their unconditional support for them. That means respecting them and creating healthy boundaries, in life and on social media.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.