Mother Faces Blowback For Having Children With 'Not The Greatest Looking Guy'

An expectant mother cannot help but feel worried for her future children after her sister commented on her husband’s physical appearance.

Now, the woman fears that she may have set her children up for possible bullying in the future since she fell in love with her husband’s character over his looks.

The woman’s sister pointed out that she is having a baby with ‘not the best looking’ man.

Sharing her story to the U.K.-based parenting forum, Mumsnet, the woman, who is pregnant with her first child, revealed a recent conversation with her sister that made her conscious about her baby’s possible appearance.

“[Over] the weekend I was talking with my sister and I said I was wondering what our baby (I’m pregnant with my first) will look like,” the woman wrote.

“She said without hesitation, ‘Hopefully the baby will look like you as you didn’t pick the best-looking family to have a baby with.’” She also remarked on the rest of his family, noting how they were all “unfortunate looking.”

While her sister claimed that her brother-in-law’s personality always shined through, the woman couldn't help but be worried about what her baby might look like.

“I fell madly in love with DH’s [Dear Husband’s] personality and I wanted a future with him as his values/morals aligned with mine,” the woman admitted. “I’m madly in love with him and couldn’t wait to have his babies.”

Still, she worried she was setting their future children up for failure. “I’m not sure why I can’t shake it off as I know DH will be a brilliant and devoted father as he is as a husband, and I know that’s more important than my kids being six feet tall or voted prom queen,” she added.

Many people attempted to put the woman’s fears at ease.

“You would have failed your kids by going with a handsome guy over his personality. Your husband sounds like he will be a good dad,” one person commented. “I'm no oil painting. My kids are beautiful. Your baby will always be beautiful no matter what.” another person shared.

“Some of the most stunning celebrities have not so good looking kids. I wouldn't worry at all,” another pointed out. “During your pregnancy, eat healthy, look after yourself, stay happy, your child will be beautiful.”

Others believed that the woman’s sister’s comment was rude and uncalled for, but still, some acknowledged her fears as their own.

“I feel your pain. My DH has an underbite — can be fairly pronounced at times but I don't notice it normally. When I told my DM [Dear Mother] we we getting married she asked if I was worried about our children inheriting it,” one person commented.

“Neither DH nor I were blessed in the good genes department. DH has got a balding head (and looks bloody awful for it bless him), terrible teeth, and is very tall/bandy with bowed legs. I am chubby, grey-haired, and have a terrible gait due to flat feet,” another admitted. “Our eldest is stunning. Literally stunning. I look at her sometimes and wonder where the [heck] she came from… Absolute luck of the draw.”

While looks matter to some degree, they are not everything. A person's true value goes beyond physical appearance.

In fact, research has shown that when women are seeking a partner, they tend to focus on qualities such as intelligence, ambition, and friendliness over physical attractiveness.

A person's character, kindness, empathy, intelligence, and other inner qualities contribute significantly to their overall value. These traits shape meaningful relationships and contribute to personal growth.

It is normal for parents to worry about how their children will be perceived by the rest of society. However, it is important to remember that their true values and fulfillment come from a combination of inner qualities and achievements, not just what they physically look like.

