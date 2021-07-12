Mom Says Her Daughter Is So Ugly That She Wishes She Had A Disability

Growing up, my mother and I would sometimes butt heads about little things. Often, it was for staying out too late or hanging out with people who I was too blind to see weren't really my friends.

But even though we didn't see eye to eye, I always knew that she had my best interest at heart and was just trying to protect me.

Watching her taught me that being a parent means loving your children unconditionally, in spite of their flaws. But in one case, this mom missed that memo.

In the subreddit r/Parenting, one mom shared that even though her daughter is beautiful on the inside, she's physically ugly.

Some might say this belongs on the Am I The A*****e subreddit, but the mom who posted the message on Reddit did so to ask for help. Her daughter is "physically unattractive" and "honestly looks like she has some sort of disability."

If your mouth is open from the shocking nature of her post, you may want to sit down because there's more.

Instead of just stopping there, the mom stressed how hard it is for her and her husband to love their daughter, in spite of her "ugly" looks.

Here is part of what she wrote:

"As our daughter matures, and believe me, I hate myself for saying this, please don’t lambast me, it just is a logical fact, she’s very physically unattractive. She got the worst traits of both my husband and I... our daughter, though physically normal, honestly looks like she has some sort of disability...

I feel beyond awful that I feel this way. But, because she is such a wonderful person inside, it hurts me the more that her peers won’t see past her physical appearance. And, may god strike me dead for saying this, I’d almost rather she DID have a disability or chromosomal disorder. Then there would be an explanation for the way she looks other than just 'bad genetic luck'...

It's hard to reconcile with how much I love her, and what a wonderful person she is. I wish I could look at her and see physical beauty too, but I just... can't. I cry about it, a lot. She just has such a wonderful heart and personality, it was like god (define that how you will) could only let her have one type of beauty."

Redditors weren't quick to bash her; instead, they offered advice of their own, calling attention to the fact that many of them were considered "ugly ducklings" in their youth.

One redditor even commented that their sister, who is also white and Native American, had similar features to the poster's daughter, saying that she eventually grew into herself and is a gorgeous 20-year-old.

While I can certainly praise this mom for appreciating her daughter's kind heart and compassion, I don't agree with people who think it's acceptable to say their child is ugly.

If this is a contest for the worst mother ever, many of us can agree that she wins by a landslide. I wonder what kind of person you have to be to actively wish that your child has a disability.

That's the worst part of this mom's post for me. She can beat herself up all she wants for hating the way she feels about her daughter's looks, but to want something so awful is just bad parenting.

Even if this mom has good intentions, she shouldn't wish for her daughter to have a disability just so she feels better about her own thoughts!

How she can honestly sleep at night, I'll never know.

