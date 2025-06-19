61% Of Moms Get Less Than An Hour Of Uninterrupted Time To Themselves A Day, Says Survey

Being a mom is often a full-time job, whether you're a stay-at-home mom or a working mom. It requires you to have not only immense patience, but also resilience, as many moms often end up being the default parent and therefore, the person who's meant to solve all of the problems involving their kids and the household. That is quite exhausting and is the reason why a plethora of moms are experiencing high levels of burnout.

In Motherly's 2024 State of Motherhood report, researchers gathered data from nearly 6,000 mothers from March 3 to March 18, 2024. Through their findings, they were able to conclude that a large majority of moms really don't have any alone time, and are often relegated to being a mom around the clock.

Over half of moms get less than an hour of uninterrupted time to themselves a day.

According to the report, when it comes to the amount of time moms have to themselves without work or family obligations every day, the numbers are quite concerning. An estimated 61% of moms admitted to getting less than an hour, 32% said they're able to get one to two hours, while only 7% reported getting three or more hours.

MilanMarkovic78 | Shutterstock

When broken down by generation and age, 47% of moms under 30 were getting less than one hour of uninterrupted time to themselves a day. For moms between 30 and 39, the number rose significantly to 64%, while 53% of moms over 40 were getting less than an hour to themselves. While only 6% of Gen Z women are mothers, the stats were surprising in that they were the age group with the most time to themselves.

The report pointed out, "When it comes to getting at least an hour of time to themselves each day, moms under 30 with younger children look more like older moms over 40 with more self-sufficient children. It’s hard to say how much of this difference between moms under 30 and those over 30 is due to age, truly different attitudes, or the realities of having one child versus two or three."

Gen Z moms are the ones less likely to have more children.

Motherly's report found that Gen Z moms under 30 are less than half as likely to plan on another child as millennial moms under 30 were in 2019 (31% vs. 65%), signaling a continued birth rate decline in this country. Some of the top reasons varied from "family feels complete" to financial concerns, explaining why moms in their 30s are choosing not to have more children.

However, judging by the statistics on the number of moms who can simply sit and relax without having to handle a family dilemma, it's not outrageous to say that many moms, especially young moms, may not want more kids because it means less time for themselves. It certainly aligns with the data that young mothers have more time to themselves, a byproduct of having fewer children than older mothers.

While being a mother can be a rewarding and fulfilling role, it shouldn't define a woman's entire personality. Outside of being a mother, women have goals, dreams, and interests, and as such, should be allowed to pursue them. On top of that, they should be able to have more than just a measly hour to themselves each day.

A large majority of moms even considered leaving the workforce due to the stress and cost of childcare.

Motherly's 2024 report found that many mothers admitted to leaving or adjusting their work life due to the lack of affordable childcare. It reportedly seems to be common, especially amongst younger moms. This isn't all that surprising, considering the cost of childcare has risen by 26% since 2019.

SeventyFour | Shutterstock

In 2024, the number of mothers leaving their jobs reached an all-time high of 66% (up 14% year-over-year), driven primarily by mothers under 30, among whom 82% cite cost and stress related to childcare as reasons. Four in 10 moms who made a job or employment change in the past 12 months did so because of a lack of childcare or a desire to stay home with their children.

That's not the only reason moms are leaving their careers in record numbers, however. "Finally, Motherly provides undeniable evidence that the broken rung in the career ladder is not of our making! Toxic workplaces drive away experienced working moms, perpetuating the gender gap in leadership. We should prioritize our mental health over our careers, but when we do, we’re still punished. Toxic environments limit our representation at the top, stifle mentorship and growth, and deprive future and younger working moms of guidance. And let’s be clear: companies also suffer, losing valuable and proven productive employees, thereby negatively impacting their bottom line," Christine Michel Carter, a speaker and writer, told Motherly.

It's clear that more than ever, moms need support so that they don't overwhelm themselves and eventually burn out. This isn't good for kids, and it's certainly not good for women in general.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.