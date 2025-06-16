Why Our Future Might Rest On The Shoulders Of Only Children

One-child families tend to get a bad rap. Only children are often stereotyped as spoiled and selfish, and parents are made to feel bad for missing out on the "joy" of having multiple kids. However, one-child families are becoming more popular in America, and it's looking like only children may be the future.

America has seen a decrease in the average number of children in each family and an increase in families with only one child.

Having multiple children isn't always feasible for some families, and it's slowly becoming more common in society to have a one-child family. Mom of one @theauthenticmomsclub said she's noticed that European moms commenting on her platforms find it strange that America stigmatizes only having one child. After doing some research, she found that one-child families are the norm in Europe.

She pointed out a Psychology Today article that mentioned a report from the European Large Families Confederation, which stated that "nearly half of all households with children, or 49.4 percent, had just one child."

The report also showed that, in some European countries (Italy, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Lithuania, etc.), "at least 50% or more of households have one child. On the other hand, 12% of all European families have three or more children."

The mom clarified that her intention for posting the video was to reassure fellow one-child families that only having one kid is much more common than many people realize, especially around the world. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, America seems to be catching up with other countries, because one-child families have outnumbered two-child families for several decades.

With declining birth rates being a major source of global news in recent years, having one child should be celebrated because although the population might slightly decrease, these kids will be the future.

Research shows that Americans prefer having a smaller family over a larger one.

Data from the Pew Research Center detailed that 48% of Americans think that two children is the ideal number for a family to have. This number has been consistent since the '70s, after a shift away from thinking that three or four kids were the ideal, according to a survey of 5,100 American people by Gallup.

There are a lot of reasons that likely contributed to this shift. More women entered the workforce and had access to birth control in the '60s and '70s. The cost of living went up, a trend that continues to this day, making it harder to support a larger family.

In fact, the Gallup survey discovered that an overwhelming 65% of participants, both with children and without, specifically cited financial factors as a reason why couples refrain from having more children. Eleven percent cited America's economic state and bad job market, so it's possible that improvements in these areas could change the number of children that families prefer.

Adults who were only children find both benefits and concerns with their childhood and their current life.

Another Psychology Today article highlighted the experiences of only children, particularly in adulthood. A lot of only children feel that they developed emotionally in different ways from children with siblings.

Only children said they gained independence quickly and became comfortable spending time by themselves, sometimes even preferring alone time to spending time with others. They matured early on, often learning from adults and being exposed to adult conversations.

As far as only children being "spoiled," that depends on how they are raised. Sure, parents are able to devote more resources to one child versus two, but teaching authority and gratitude go a long way. Others will characterize an only child as spoiled simply because they're jealous of the attention and advantages that were provided to them.

However, some had negative experiences being an only child and decided to have multiple children in their own families. Growing up without siblings can be lonely, and only children don't always have the opportunity to build social skills with peers their own age. Additionally, adults who were only children may feel more of an expectation and responsibility to take care of their parents. Despite this, a lot of only children would rather have no siblings than ones who aren't helpful or supportive.

Another benefit of being an only child is getting to "pick" your family. Only children make stronger bonds with friends and tend to make good friends with a small number of people. As an only child myself, I find that I make that close "sibling bond" with my friends and treat them like family. So, if you're worried about your only child, don't be. The only thing that matters is the love that you give them and supporting them no matter what.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.