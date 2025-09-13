I won’t pretend I know what it’s like to be a mom to girls. All I know is boys. My husband and I have two young sons, and recently found out that we have a third son on the way. When I tell people that we’re having a third boy, they give me a half-hearted smile, as if I’m surely disappointed with the news of having another boy.

The thing is, I love my boys, and I’ve come to embrace my role as a boy mom. I even feel like I know what to expect of life with boys – the wild and craziness, the high noise level, and the bouncing off-the-wall kind of energy that comes from boys, especially when they’re little. And, as I’ve talked to other moms, I’ve found I’m not alone. It seems there are just certain things every boy mom understands.

Here are 10 moments in life only boy moms will truly understand:

1. The potential for everything to be a weapon

Even if you never buy your son a toy weapon, he will find a way to make one. Spatulas, paint mixing sticks, and rulers make great swords, and sticks in the backyard get turned into guns.

That round candle you got last Christmas – it makes the most perfect cannonball! As a boy mom, it’s a never-ending battle, mostly because little boys see the potential for even ordinary household items to become weapons.

Mothers of boys must maintain heightened awareness for longer periods, creating deeply ingrained mental habits of seeing potential rather than just present function in objects. Research found that mothers of boys develop hypervigilant object assessment, which is the automatic cataloging of everyday items as potential safety hazards.

2. Sky-high grocery bill shock

I always knew that teenage boys were notorious for eating parents out of house and home; I just didn’t expect it from my little boys. They are bottomless pits, and they’re always “starving!”

And, don’t tell me that boys aren’t dramatic, because when I tell them that they have to wait to eat until the next meal or snack time, they fall to the ground, pleading and wailing for me to have mercy on their pitiful, empty tummies, even though they just ate 20 minutes ago. I hope that as they get older, the drama will die down, but I expect the food bill will just keep going up.

3. Constant wrestling and rough play

I am ready to get rid of my coffee table in the living room because it just ends up pushed to the side of the room to make room for wrestling boys. When you have boys, wrestling and rough play are just part of the deal.

It will either happen when you aren’t looking, or you can play referee and try to keep them from jumping off furniture and onto one another. Your choice.

Studies demonstrate that boys who have regular opportunities for physical, rough play show improved attention spans, better classroom behavior, and enhanced learning outcomes. The physical activity combined with the complex social negotiation required in wrestling-type play enhances cognitive flexibility and academic performance.

4. Couch cushions becoming instant forts

Maybe I shouldn’t get rid of my coffee table. It is, after all, the main frame for my boys’ forts in the living room. Pillows and blankets will get pulled from all over the house and draped over the living room furniture and coffee table.

Plus, my boys think that when you build a fort, you should bring supplies too. I once opened my 4-year-old’s backpack and found a loaf of bread and some mustard that he swiped from the kitchen to sustain himself and his brother while they survived a siege in the living room fort.

5. No shirt, no pants, no problem

For whatever reason, my boys prefer not to be constrained by wearing clothes, or they opt to wear the fewest articles of clothing possible. If I can convince them to put on clothes when we go out in public, they’ll comply for that brief amount of time, but once we’re home and through the door, they shed their clothes once again.

Studies indicate that boys are 4 times more likely to experience sensory processing differences that affect clothing tolerance. Mothers of boys learn to recognize when their sons remove clothing not for defiance, but for genuine physical comfort, understanding that tags, seams, or restrictive fabrics can create real distress.

6. Failure to stop potty humor

Yes, pun intended here. My boys think the funniest word in the world is “poop.” They feel super rebellious and simultaneously hilarious when they utter this word.

And, though they may outgrow this stage, I know from having brothers that it doesn’t end when they’re teenagers. If your teenage son ever asks for some hairspray and a lighter, just say “no.”

7. Expensive toys immediately being broken

Boys need dirt and sticks and plenty of room to run. That’s pretty much it. If you have access to a creek, that’s even better.

Boys don’t need to be cooped up in the house all day. Even on cold days, we try to find a place where they can run around and get out all their energy. Failure to do so usually means everybody in the house is going a little crazy.

8. The superhero stage

I’ve embraced the superhero stage of life that my boys are in right now. I know it won’t last long, and I love the capes and masks, and all that comes with being a superhero.

My four-year-old loved his Spiderman birthday party, proclaiming it “the best day ever.” And, what does he want to do for his 5th birthday? Well, that’s easy. Spiderman again. Good thing I’ve saved the décor.

9. The smelly bathroom

If you have boys, and they don’t have a smelly bathroom, please tell me your secrets because no matter how many times I clean my boys’ bathroom, it still smells. Perhaps in the teenage years, the overuse of cologne will cover up the smell, but that’s probably just wishful thinking.

Studies indicate that boys often lag behind girls in the precise motor control needed for accurate bathroom habits by a few months during early childhood. This developmental difference explains why mothers of boys frequently encounter more bathroom misses and require different cleaning routines.

10. Your heart melting

No matter how tough your sword-wielding, superhero-playing son acts, he will want and need your love and affection. Those all too short-lived hugs and kisses will melt your heart and make you ever so thankful to be a boy mom.

Studies reveal that mothers of boys develop heightened abilities to spot vulnerability masked by bravado. They become an expert at recognizing when their tough boy needs comfort, creating those precious moments when the rough exterior gives way to pure sweetness.

