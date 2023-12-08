After A Lonely Little Boy Had To Sign His Own Yearbook When Other Kids Refused, His Mother Took Matters Into Her Own Hands

Brody Ridder's mother Cassandra Cooper noticed that her son was unusually quiet one day after she picked him up from school. In hopes of getting his spirits up, she asked him if he had picked up his yearbook, but Brody instantly grew upset.

When 12-year-old Brody asked his classmates if they would sign his yearbook, many of them refused.

“He said that he’d asked the kids in his class if they would sign his yearbook and some flat-out said no,” Cassandra told TODAY Parents. “A couple of his classmates jotted down their names — but there were no messages. There was nothing about how smart, funny, and awesome he is.”

When Cooper took a peek at the bottom of the signature page of the yearbook, her heart shattered. Brody had written himself a note that read, “I hope you make some more friends,” and signed his name.

Cooper said that Brody had a difficult time making friends since many kids his age couldn’t relate to him. He also faced bullying from his peers due to being “extremely thin” and having ears that stick out.

“He cries to me pretty much every day,” Cooper said.

Heartbroken on her son’s behalf, Cassandra took to his school’s Facebook page for parents.

“My poor son. Doesn’t seem like things are getting any better,” she wrote in the post, along with a photo of Brody’s practically empty yearbook signature page. “2 teachers and a total of 2 students wrote in his yearbook, despite Brody asking all kinds of kids to sign it...My heart is shattered. Teach your kids kindness.”

Photo: Cassandra Cooper / Facebook

Simply venting her frustrations and believing not much would come of it, Cooper was stunned when she received a text message from Brody from school the next day.

“Facebook this,” he wrote, along with a different photo of his yearbook signatures page. To the mother’s pleasant surprise, the page was filled with countless signatures and sweet messages from other students.

Nearly every student lined up to sign Brody's yearbook.

Students from the local high school had taken the trip down to Brody’s school so that they could sign his yearbook. Some of the messages to him were:

“Brody — I hope you have an amazing summer! You’re worth it and you matter!”

“Hey dude, you’re freaking awesome. Stay that way."

“Brody — you are the kindest little kid. You are so loved. Don’t listen to the kids that tell you different.”

According to Cooper, Brody claimed that it was “the best day ever.”

Even students who had initially refused to sign were now jotting down their messages and signatures. Some of them even included their phone numbers so that Brody could stay in touch with them over the summer.

“He’s on cloud nine!” his mother happily reported.

Not only did Brody finally have some new friends, but his story also caught the attention of others around the country. Actor Paul Rudd, who portrays the Marvel Superhero Antman, got in contact with Brody and was able to FaceTime with him. He also sent him his very own signed Antman helmet!

Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock

The Mattel toy company also sent a box of toys to Brody along with a sweet message. “We think you are such an awesome kid and wanted to send you some fun toys for the summer!” it read.

The cast of the Broadway show “Dear Evan Hansen” invited Brody to a performance and sent him signed merchandise from the cast. Some of the cast members were even able to sign his yearbook themselves.

Hundreds of people from all over the nation have written Brody personalized letters and cards, reminding him just how special he is.

While small acts such as signing a yearbook may seem insignificant to some, they can have powerful and lasting impacts on those like Brody who struggle every day with bullying and making friends.

It's the little things that build to create a more compassionate and inclusive environment, helping individuals navigate the challenges of bullying with greater resilience and a sense of hope.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.