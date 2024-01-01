Mom Shares Why She Only Got Christmas Gifts For One Of Her Two Kids

Christmas is a time to both give and receive, yet if you’re a parent, the pressure to buy gifts for your kids can feel overwhelming. However, the holiday season isn’t only about buying presents, as one mom made clear with her gift selection process.

The mom shared why she only got Christmas presents for one of her two kids.

Tiffany Chesson is a mom to two kids, living in England. Her TikTok bio proclaims that she’s “sharing all things parenting and postpartum but make it realistic.”

She revealed that she only planned to buy one of her kids gifts for Christmas, and it’s not because she has a favorite child. Her decision to give presents to one kid and not the other is based on practicality.

Her daughter is a newborn baby and Chesson sees no reason to spend money on things she doesn’t need.

Chesson held her three-month-old daughter, explaining that “by the time Christmas rolls around, she’ll be about five” months old.

“Does she need presents?” The mom asked, then confidently answered her own question. “No, she doesn’t.”

Photo: Yan Krukau / Pexels

“She is too young to understand [or] appreciate,” she said. “There is literally no point in buying her a Christmas present."

Chesson shared another valid reason why she wouldn’t buy her infant daughter a Christmas present, revealing, “I don’t have the money to buy her a Christmas present. I’m on maternity pay.”

“My friends and family are gonna buy her presents and that’s absolutely okay,” she said, which shows the value of having a supportive community to rally around families. The mom explained that she had no problem with other people buying her daughter gifts, she just wasn’t going to do it herself.

Her decision to skip Christmas gifts for her baby isn’t one that will last forever.

As Chesson noted, “Next year, she’ll be 18 months come Christmas. She will definitely be getting presents then.”

Chesson mentioned in her caption that “the comments will soon roll in if it turns out I’m the world’s worst mom for refusing to get my baby anything for her first Christmas, but she’s too young to want anything and already has everything she needs.”

Photo: William Fortunato / Pexels

“I’m not damaging my bank account by trying to keep up with the Joneses and buy her loads of stuff she doesn’t need,” she continued.

Chesson’s reason for not buying gifts for her baby’s first Christmas is rooted in scientific research: Recent studies have shown that kids’ first memories start around age two and a half. By waiting until her daughter is older to give her presents, Chesson is saving her money and resources for when it matters.

Photo: Gustavo Fring / Pexels

The reality is that newborn babies don’t need much beyond practical care, love, and affection.

They need to eat, sleep, and wear clean diapers and warm clothes. They need time and attention more than they need material objects. It’s actually unsafe to place stuffed animals, toys, or blankets in their cribs at such a young age, as doing so can contribute to SIDS.

In skipping gifts for her daughter, Chesson offered up a critique of the consumerist nature of Christmas, and the fact that the negative effects of comparison culture can run rampant at this time of year. Both her kids are happy, healthy and cared for, and that in itself is enough.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers parenting, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.