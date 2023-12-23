Woman Says All 'Big Gifts' Should Always Come From Mom & Dad — Santa Only Brings One Small Present So Other Kids Don't Feel Bad

A mom from New Zealand shared her controversial opinion on holiday gift-giving that turned out to be not so controversial, at all.

The woman, Renata, revealed how she organized her family’s Christmas, by focusing less on Santa and his elves and more on her own parental role as gift-giver.

The mom said that ‘big gifts’ should always come from parents, not Santa, so other kids don’t feel left out.

“In our house, the ‘big’ gifts will always be from Mum and Dad,” she said. “Santa brings one thing she’s asked for and small things for her stocking.”

Her reason for attributing big gifts to parents, not Santa, was based on cultivating a sense of fairness and equity for other children that they were in community with.

“Not all parents have the same budget for Christmas, and I never want to be the reason another parent has to explain why Santa didn’t bring them as much as their friends.”

While some people left comments under her post telling her she was overthinking the issue, others expressed gratitude for her thoughtfulness.

One elementary school teacher, thanked Renata for her actions, saying, “It breaks my heart when kids don’t understand why some kids get expensive [or] over-the-top gifts” from Santa.

“We do the same,” said another mom. “We live in a wealthy town where my kids actually get less. Santa brings other kids game consoles, iPhones, hoverboards, [and] trips.”

Another mom shared her own childhood experience, “I grew up in a poor household and never understood why Santa wouldn’t bring big gifts.”

Renata responded, saying simply, “It’s so nice to be thoughtful of others at this time of year.”

She was asked by a follower, “What happens when your own child asks why someone else got so much more than them from Santa?” Renata answered honestly, saying, “I’d rather my child ask me that than be the reason another child feels they weren’t good enough.”

The holidays can be emotionally and financially challenging for many families.

Renata posted a separate TikTok on how to celebrate the holiday season in a financially accessible way, offering fun ideas for her followers to do with their kids.

“If you’re looking for festive activities to do in Auckland this Christmas, I’d recommend going and checking out the Christmas lights in Franklin Road,” she shared. “It’s totally free. They start at 7:30, although it doesn't get dark until around nine.”

“All of the houses get involved and… when we were there, there were brass bands and carolers as well, so it was definitely a festive atmosphere. It’s definitely becoming one of our new favorite traditions to do as a family.”

Renata is committed to helping other families experience the best Christmas they can have. Being considerate and holding a strong sense of compassion for people with fewer resources is the true meaning of the Christmas spirit, and it’s a joyful way to exist in the world, even after the holidays end.

