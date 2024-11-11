Mom Says Breweries Are The Most ‘Child-Friendly’ Places To Go After A Child-Free Woman Says Kids Shouldn't Be Allowed Inside

A childless woman on social media urged parents to stop bringing their young children to breweries, but the reaction she received was entirely unexpected.

Her since-deleted video was inundated with responses from parents who wholeheartedly disagreed with her take.

After the woman said that kids shouldn't be allowed in breweries, parents argued that they are some of the most ‘child-friendly’ places to go.

"Why are we letting parents take their little kids to breweries?" Erica Schmidt questioned.

She insisted that breweries are not appropriate for children since their guardians are most likely drinking alcohol while often allowing their kids to run loose and disrupt others.

Schmidt called for breweries to implement an 18 and older rule to prevent children from entering the establishments.

While the childless woman insisted that breweries are not suitable for children, one mom argued that she was wrong.

Jessica, a Texas mother of three children under three, stitched Schmidt's video, explaining why she believes a brewery is one of the best public spaces to bring your children — and dubbing Schmidt entitled for suggesting otherwise.

“Tell me you’re not a parent without telling me,” she said in her stitch.

“Imagine being so flipping entitled to think that kids shouldn’t exist out in public,” she continued.

She claimed that in Fort Worth, Texas, "breweries are like the most family-friendly place here." She explained that the brewery her family favors has a playground, cornhole, an inflatable trampoline, and even a kids’ food menu, so when parents are enjoying their beers, their children can have age-appropriate fun.

As for Schmidt's concern about parents drinking in front of their children, Jessica insisted that she, and most parents who bring their children to breweries, do not get overly drunk in their presence, nor do they get behind the wheel.

“What’s the difference between going to a brewery versus a Mexican restaurant and having margaritas?” she questioned.

"Go to a nightclub, proper bar, or perhaps stay at home yourself," she added in the caption of her video.

Other parents agreed with the mom's assertion that breweries are child-friendly.

“Believe it or not, breweries are not the only places that serve alcohol, and a lot of breweries actually have food now," a father, who goes by @chicagobeer, noted in his own TikTok response. "Food and beer — it’s almost like a restaurant, and I think we still allow kids in restaurants, right?"

He does agree that if parents are going to bring their children to breweries, they must drink responsibly and control their kids so that other patrons can enjoy themselves.

“Parents need to be responsible for their kids," he said. "Kids cannot be running around, and if parents cannot behave and control their kids, get out of the brewery."

Another parent, Kristen LaBella, said that she often takes her six-month-old daughter to breweries, and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We enjoy taking her places with us. Other people enjoy seeing her. And the breweries we go to are usually local and family-friendly,” she insisted. “There’s a separate area for families and their kids. There’s literally parents chasing their toddlers around.”

LaBella also clarified that there is a stark difference between a brewery and a bar. Bars are typically indoor spaces specifically designed for adults to grab a drink, while breweries generally provide more than just alcohol and offer kid-friendly foods and activities.

Since breweries do not exclude children, you can expect to see a few of them.

Breweries have become quite popular destinations for people to enjoy a cold beer, snack on appetizers, and catch up with friends while listening to live music and enjoying the outdoors on nice days. Many parents would rather their children tag along than leave them with a sitter.

Still, while children are more than welcome at most breweries, parents must ensure that they are entertained, content, and, most importantly, safe.

It should go without saying, but parents need to drink responsibly and keep a close eye on their children if they are going to bring them to a brewery. Even if they have trampolines and cornhole, other patrons should be respected, and the space should not be treated as a playground.

As Parents.com pointed out, "The bottom line is that parents get to decide what’s appropriate for their kids, and businesses are entitled to have age restrictions. Patrons, on the other hand? They don’t get to demand child-free spaces on airplanes, in restaurants, or even in breweries."

You usually won’t expect to see toddlers running around a late-night bar while you’re drinking and dancing with your friends. In fact, many states have laws that prevent children from entering such establishments.

So, if you prefer spaces without children, you may want to hit up a bar rather than a brewery!

