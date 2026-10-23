Empty Nest Parents Really Appreciate 8 Luxuries They Didn’t Have When The Kids Lived At Home

Having an empty nest is kind of awesome for parents who suddenly get their house and a whole lot of freedom after years of raising kids. A study even found that empty nest parents are happier!

These parents now have luxuries they might not have realized they were missing. Sometimes, it’s the little things like not having to chauffeur the kids to and from sports practices or staying up late helping with a last-minute school project. They have their lives to themselves again, and some soak up every moment.

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Luxuries empty-nest parents get to indulge in once the kids are all moved out:

1. They have time to themselves

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I like to think my parents have been bored since I moved out. Surely, they wish they could go back in time. The reality, however, is that they're enjoying their free time. While most parents love doing things for their children, they look forward to their much-needed rest.

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Being an empty-nester gives them the chance to invest in themselves again. Their schedules become less rigid without children in the home. They can relax and enjoy themselves whenever they want instead of worrying about making dinner or getting their kids to school on time.

2. The bathroom is always clean

Kids wreak havoc on their parents’ house whether they realize it or not. Let’s be real though, they definitely notice it. Kids are messy, and getting them to clean up after themselves can be a nightmare. From ages 9- 13, they’re dealing with a lot of changes, so their minds may be disorganized, and it shows in how they keep their room. Often, that same attitude continues into their teenage years, with dirty clothes left on the floor or the bathroom left without toilet paper after they use the last roll. These are little things that can become annoying over time.

Now that they’re out of the house, the bathroom always stays clean. The adults using it are wise enough to clean up after themselves. Although they tried to teach their kids the same responsibility, it doesn’t always pan out during the teenage years.

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3. A trip to the grocery store lasts for a full week

Food plays a bigger role in our kids’ lives than we may realize. A study found that it’s a great way to bond and teaches them autonomy over their likes and dislikes. As they grow, so does their hunger. A trip to the store can last only a few days when teenagers are constantly snacking. A full fridge dwindles in the blink of an eye.

With only one or two parents in the house, groceries last much longer than they used to. Plus, they can cook what they want without worrying about picky eaters.

4. They can travel whenever they want

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An empty nest helps parents connect in different ways. They can do things they never had time for when the kids were at home. Back then, they’d have to plan their schedules around their children. That meant traveling only during spring or summer break. Even then, if they had sports or other activities, they’d have to stay home to meet those obligations.

Now that they’re independent, they can travel whenever they want. They can save money by booking off-season flights and go to places they never could have with children, or travel outside the summer vacation window to avoid massive crowds.

5. They can pick up new hobbies

Most parents spend time fostering their children's hobbies. They buy them instruments for the school band and help them practice their dance routines in the living room. They will look back on these moments fondly, but remember that they never had time to nurture the hobbies they enjoyed. Without the kids at home, they can invest in themselves. Picking up old hobbies or starting something new can be a great way to pass the time.

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They may feel sad that their children have moved out, but it also allows them to explore their own passions and goals. It can give them a purpose they may have lost when their kids moved out.

6. There is always gas in the car

My mom used to let me drive her car several miles to school each day. When I’d ask to take it to a concert or a movie with friends, she usually gave me the green light. I tried to be thoughtful and fill the tank up when I returned it, but I was a dumb, forgetful teenager. I know she got sick of me constantly draining her gas, but she tried not to show it.

Once the chronic car borrower is out of the home, it’s amazing how long a tank of gas lasts. Gone are the days of frequent gas station stops. Filling up once or twice a week is more than enough if they’re staying local.

Driving expenses have continued to rise over the last decade. Gas is expensive, and buying their kid their own car can feel impossible. However, there is great freedom in their kids getting their own cars or moving out completely.

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7. They sleep more soundly

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How many times did your parents tell you to text them when you were heading home? I know I always had to keep my parents in the loop. They were protective and worried about me getting home safely, and I appreciated it. Now that they’re not waiting around for me, I know they’re sleeping like babies.

They’re probably sleeping peacefully because I’m not there to wake them up when I stayed up late watching TV. I wasn’t a party thrower, but I’ve been to a few in my day. I always wondered how my friends’ parents were upstairs asleep during the ruckus. As an adult, I realized there was no way they were actually sleeping.

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As it turns out, modern parents have a harder time sleeping than those in the past did. They may be looking forward to getting a full eight hours when their kids move out, whether they want to admit it or not.

8. They’re not worrying about their kids 24/7

I’m not a parent, but the way I worry about my pets should be studied. I can’t imagine how it feels to have a child walking around in the world. Some parents worry about their kids 24/7, and that’s understandable. When they live at home, they might constantly look over their shoulder. From what’s on TV to what time they get home, the stress can be all-consuming.

Most parents want to do a good job raising their kids. However, it can feel like constant pressure. Everything needs to be perfect, from what they eat down to the grades they get. When their children become adults and move out, some of that weight comes off their shoulders.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.