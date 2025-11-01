When empty nesters are truly finding peace during this new transitional phase of their lives, they will start engaging in joyful activities at home that likely help them adjust to the changes. By doing these activities, they may begin to feel a renewed sense of purpose and embrace their newfound free time and independence.

It is important for empty nesters seeking genuine peace during this time to remember the positive and exciting aspects of this change. Their focus may shift, but it allows them to see themselves in new ways they haven't experienced in a long time.

Empty nesters who are truly at peace usually start doing these 11 joyful things at home:

1. They rediscover creative outlets

Becoming an empty nester, although a major transition that can be sad, allows a parent a lot more free time. Once they have truly found peace with being an empty nester, they are able to reclaim their own time and invest in things that fill them with joy.

No longer having a busy schedule dedicated to taking care of their children allows them to really focus on their own personal growth. Doris Bersing, Ph.D., a geriatric consultant and clinical psychologist, explains that, “Empty nesters often find themselves with more free time than they’ve had in years. Embrace this newfound freedom by exploring new passions and interests. Now is the perfect time to engage in activities you’ve always wanted to try, whether it’s taking up painting, trying out a new sport, or delving into the world of crafts.”

2. They get into gardening

Empty nesters who are at peace with this point in their parenting journey may take up gardening. Gardening is the perfect activity for someone who is entering a new chapter in their life that no longer includes taking care of children.

In a way, tending a garden has similarities to parenting children. Gardens require nurturing, and an empty nester would need to commit time and effort into helping their garden grow and thrive, just as they did for their children. A hobby like this can ease a parent into their next step in life.

3. They take on home projects

When an empty nester starts feeling at peace with their children no longer living with them, they may begin to invest their newfound free time into home improvement projects. This may be due to their need for a change in their house.

Instead of living in a space that is more conducive to raising a family, they may want to change things that transform the space into a place that works for their hobbies and new lifestyle that they are embracing. “As the children pack their bags and nestle into their new journeys, many parents find themselves in a home that suddenly feels too large and quiet. This transitional phase in life presents an excellent opportunity for home remodeling,” according to Cottage Industries, a company dedicated to quality remodeling, transforming, and restoring homes for homeowners.

4. They fall in love with quiet hobbies

Empty nesters who are at peace with no longer having to take care of their children will likely embrace this transition by enjoying quiet hobbies at home. This is them reclaiming their personal time.

Deborah Heiser, who has a Ph.D. in applied developmental psychology, mentions that, “After years of focusing on raising children, parents can now dedicate time and energy to personal growth, pursuing dormant hobbies, and exploring new interests. Say hello to newfound freedom and self-discovery, which can contribute to happiness and life satisfaction among empty nesters.” Embracing this change and focusing on their own growth is actually a very healthy way of handling this transition.

5. They start hosting again

Although empty nesters may be at peace with the new phase of life they are embarking on, they still need their social recharge every once in a while. This is why many empty nesters will start hosting small gatherings at their home after all of their children have flown the coop.

Making time for their own friends and building connections that are unrelated to parenting is an important part of embracing this transitional period they are experiencing. Dr. Rachel Glik, a licensed professional counselor, said, “Empty nesting again is a process of shifting one’s energy and focus toward a new outlet for good — for yourself and the world, and creating a new stage in life. The end of what has been must be marked and felt, but the way to move forward is to embrace what this means for your own well-being and self-actualization, separate from your children.”

6. They plan at-home date nights

Once two people are no longer responsible for taking care of their children, they are able to rediscover their relationship and continue nurturing their marriage. This is why most empty nesters will start planning date nights, even if they are at home.

Being more intentional about prioritizing their marriage refills them with purpose and rebuilds their sense of belonging and feeling needed. “For many couples, the empty nest stage forces a reckoning. Without the kids acting as the center of attention, you’re left looking at each other—perhaps for the first time in a long while. Some couples realize they’ve drifted apart. Others are simply out of practice when it comes to dating, talking deeply, or sharing dreams beyond parenting. It’s not too late to rediscover your spouse. In fact, this season offers a beautiful opportunity to reconnect,” explains Stacy Weadick, a licensed mental health counselor.

7. They spend more time with their pets

Becoming an empty nester can leave some people feeling a lost sense of belonging and purpose. They need something to care for and nurture. This leads many empty nesters to spend more quality time with their pets to feel at peace with this new transition in their lives.

Devoting more time to their pets allows them to feel like they are filling a void. Not only this, but being able to spend time with their pets may also give them a small sense of social satisfaction if they feel like it makes them feel less alone in an emptier house.

8. They start scrapbooking

Many empty nesters who are at peace with entering this new phase of their lives may start scrapbooking at home. Not only does scrapbooking act as a creative outlet for them, but it is also a fulfilling activity for other reasons, too.

Scrapbooking allows them to reflect on memories and really further develop the appreciation they have for their life. It can act as a way for them to release some of the overwhelming emotions they may be feeling while trying to adjust to this big change in their life, which can be a really healthy way of trying to manage and accept their feelings.

9. They get into journaling

Empty nesters at peace may start journaling while experiencing this major change in their lives. Journaling will allow them to document their feelings and really learn how to embrace their newfound freedom and opportunity for self-discovery.

It allows them to release and work through their emotions while also building self-awareness through self-reflection. This self-awareness will enable them to understand what stresses them out and what contributes to their happiness, which will help them determine the next steps they need to take in order to prioritize their well-being.

10. They practice mindfulness and meditation

Someone going through the phase of their children moving out of their home will likely want to prioritize meditation and mindfulness. Empty nesters who take the time to practice these things will often be able to feel more at peace with this transitional phase.

Mindfulness and meditation can help empty nesters realize their new purpose in life. It will help them rebuild their sense of identity and restore the relationship that they have with themselves.

11. They cook and bake for fun again

Empty nesters may take up cooking and baking at home while they find true peace with their changing reality. Adjusting to no longer cooking for a crowd but rather for themselves and out of pure enjoyment can help them regain a sense of purpose and prioritize their health and well-being.

If you or someone you know is embarking on becoming an empty nester, remember how beneficial it can be to embrace this phase of life. While it may feel sad to consider what you leave behind while experiencing this change, try to consider all that you will gain and the new connection you will develop with yourself and/or your spouse. Your children are not truly gone; your role as a parent has just developed into something that is new and exciting in its own way.

