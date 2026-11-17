As little kids, we usually aren't aware of what our parents' finances look like, but as we get just a little bit older, we start to notice differences between ourselves and our peers. Maybe Jimmy's house is bigger than yours, or maybe yours is the bigger one. Whatever the case may be, these differences in socio-economic status shape how children approach the world, including how they interact with the adults around them.

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Kids from lower, middle, and upper-class homes usually have completely different ways they become used to interacting with adults.

Research published in the Journals of Gerontology on social class and parenting suggests that children from different socioeconomic backgrounds may develop different ways of communicating. And you might be surprised to learn that one of the ways these differences show up is through something as simple as how they ask questions.

Lower-class kids hold back more in their conversations with grown-ups.

Children who grow up in lower-income households may develop a stronger sense of constraint than their wealthier peers. Working-class parents may place a greater emphasis on respect and compliance toward authority figures, teaching their children from a young age not to talk back and, sometimes, not to question adults.

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This can have a positive side. Children who are taught to respect adults are less likely to argue with teachers or push back against every little rule. Of course, this depends on the child and how they're raised. Learning how to respect others is a skill that will serve kids well throughout their lives. But, like with anything, there has to be a balance.

Some children from lower-income households may learn to think twice before questioning an adult, especially if they've grown up in an environment where talking back is discouraged, or adults are already dealing with a lot of stress. They might hesitate to ask for help or try to wait until the right moment to bring up something that's bothering them. This doesn't mean that they have less to say. They may simply have learned that asking questions gets met with silence or discipline.

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When adults consistently dismiss a child's questions or treat curiosity as disrespect, they're not creating an environment that encourages learning. And that's what childhood is all about: learning. Kids are constantly trying to understand the world around them, and asking questions is one of the ways they do that.

Middle-class kids ask lots of questions when they're engaging with adults.

According to findings from the University of Pennsylvania, middle-class children are much more likely to grow up in an environment that encourages them to ask questions, particularly when those questions can help them reach a specific goal. Their parents teach them early on that it's important to ask for help when they don't understand something.

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There's often a purpose behind these questions. Their parents usually encourage their children to speak up because doing so can help them succeed in school or prepare for a future career. Asking questions becomes a way to solve problems and make sure they're on the right track.

However, this emphasis on success can come with its own pressures. When children grow up feeling that they're always supposed to improve or work toward the next milestone, asking questions can start to feel like the doorway to more work. They may be comfortable approaching adults, but still worry about disappointing them or failing to meet their expectations. In other words, learning to speak up doesn't always mean learning to let go of the need for approval.

Upper-class kids are already networking when they interact with adults.

Upper-class children often grow up with a different relationship to adults altogether. One concept that helps explain these differences is known as concerted cultivation, a term sociologist Annette Lareau from the University of Pennsylvania uses to describe a parenting approach often associated with middle-class families in her book Unequal Childhoods. This concept involves actively developing children's talents through organized activities and encouraging them to communicate with adults.

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In upper-class households, children may have more opportunities to interact with professionals and other well-connected adults through their parents' social circles. They learn to ask about someone's career and make connections that could benefit them later in life (and not just career-wise). These kids ask more questions because they see the opportunities those questions open up.

While middle-class children may be encouraged to ask questions to improve their performance or reach a goal, children in wealthier households also learn to use conversations to build relationships and discover opportunities. They're taught that adults aren't only people who give instructions or tell them how to succeed, but resources they can learn from and connect with.

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That kind of confidence can be useful as children get older and begin navigating situations where advocating for themselves matters.

Julia McNulty is a writer with a Master’s degree in Literary & Cultural Studies who specializes in lifestyle, relationship, culture, and human interest topics.