Many parents can't wait for their kids to finally become full-grown adults and move out to start their own lives. Some parents, however, find themselves staring at what will soon be an empty nest filled with a bittersweet painful feeling of loss knowing that their favorite person won't be with them 24-7 for much longer.

When you've done such a great job raising your children that you'd be more than happy to have them live in your home with you forever and ever, it's usually because they've developed these rare and special traits along the way.

Advertisement

Kids whose parents wish they’d keep living at home with them forever tend to have these rare, sweet traits:

1. They're kind to everyone

Syda Productions via Canva

Parents whose kids are such great people that they wish they could live at home with them forever have usually taught them the importance of being kind. They likely modeled thoughtful behavior to friends and family members on a regular basis.

Advertisement

A survey of 10,000 people found that kids who share a close bond with their parents are more likely to be kind to other people. They may do favors for their classmates or behave respectfully with their teachers. As they grow older, they become more generous and mindful of others. And as adults, they become well-rounded people who enjoy helping others and giving back to their community.

2. They feel empathy for others

Empathy is one of the most important skills to develop in life. It helps people to build and manage relationships and prevent conflict. Research from the University of Chicago shows that when parents show empathy toward their children, those children are more likely to be empathetic toward their friends. They may listen to their friends’ problems and try to connect with them more.

This special trait tends to stick with them throughout their lives. And not only are they empathetic to people outside of their loved ones, but they may pass this trait down to their own children.

Advertisement

3. They are resilient and can handle tough times

mediaphotos from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Children learn and develop certain traits by watching their parents. They may learn how to be kind by witnessing their parents being nice to other people.

Advertisement

Researchers from Duke University found that kids with affectionate, nurturing parents are happier and more resilient. Stress and major life events don’t stop them for long because they know they’re capable of getting through anything thrown at them after seeing their parents overcome similar struggles.

4. They are honest with themselves and others

Honesty is a trait many people don’t have, which makes it impressive when children who are close with their parents do.

Children who are honest understand how lying can hurt the people they care about. They know lying can upset their parents and make them lose trust. Lying can also damage their connections with other people. By being truthful with their parents, they learn why lying hurts others and the benefits of telling the truth.

Advertisement

5. They can take care of themselves

LSO Photo from Getty Images via Canva

Kids who become self-sufficient know they can do plenty of things on their own. They can fix their problems and complete tasks without help from others. They know their parents are there to help, but they may try to do something on their own before reaching out.

Advertisement

Children like this grow up to become adults who are independent and have strong decision-making skills. Being self-sufficient teaches the child to be confident in themselves and their abilities.

Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.