Parenthood isn't the easiest responsibility in the world. According to the University of Nevada, caring for a child requires a huge amount of time, energy, and emotional strength, and that kind of commitment isn't for everyone. Not everyone who becomes a parent planned to or even wanted to have children. And while some people step up and become great parents anyway, others never fully embrace the role.

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Kids raised by parents who never really wanted to be parents often develop certain habits to cope with their upbringing. Whether they grew up feeling unwanted or didn't receive the emotional support they needed, the habits they developed to get through childhood can follow them well into adulthood, affecting how they see themselves and interact with others.

Kids raised by parents who didn't really want children carry these 6 habits into their adult lives:

1. They keep their feelings to themselves

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Adults who were raised by parents who didn't want the responsibility of raising kids often hold back their feelings. They never felt comfortable expressing how they felt because their parents might not have cared or might have reacted negatively. This habit, instilled in childhood, can carry forward into adulthood, causing them to hide their feelings from others too.

According to Medical News Today, regularly suppressing emotions can contribute to depression and make it harder to connect with other people. Adults who grew up keeping their feelings to themselves may struggle to express their emotions and feel uncomfortable opening up, even to people who genuinely care about them.

2. They constantly try to please other people

Emotionally neglected children can often become people pleasers. They may go out of their way to help their classmates or put others before themselves. According to Psychology Today, people-pleasing behavior often stems from a fear of rejection or a desire to be accepted by others, which may explain why these kids are always trying to make sure the people around them are happy.

This people-pleasing behavior can grow with them into adulthood, which can lead to low self-worth and a fear of telling other people "no". They often worry about how other people see them and try their best to be liked and wanted.

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3. They insist on doing everything themselves

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Since their parents may not have wanted the responsibility of raising children, they might have been left to their own devices. They may have had to grow up quickly, essentially raising themselves, and avoided asking their parents for help.

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According to Verywell Mind, hyper-independence can develop as a response to childhood trauma, making it difficult for people to ask others for help, even as adults. They tend to figure things out on their own and have a hard time trusting other people. This can make building relationships difficult since they don't let people into their life easily.

4. They need constant reassurance from others

Wanting reassurance from loved ones is normal, and many people need it to feel validated and seen. But it can start to become a problem when it happens often. Kids of uninvolved parents may look for reassurance from others to ease the doubts they have about themselves.

According to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America, constantly seeking reassurance can become a habit that temporarily relieves anxiety, but it can make it harder to manage their doubts on their own. When those kids become adults, they tend to continue this behavior, often pushing away people who care about them.

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5. They worry a lot about what other people think

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Most people care about how other people see them to some extent, but kids with parents who didn't want to be parents may care and think about it a lot. Growing up, they may constantly ask their friends or classmates what they think about them.

As explained in a Penn State University blog post about self-presentation theory, people care about how others perceive them because they want to be accepted and don't want to be rejected or excluded. As adults, these kids may continue to internalize what others say and let it define who they are. They might even try to mold themselves into someone others will like rather than developing their own identity.

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6. They apologize even when they've done nothing wrong

Kids who grew up feeling unwanted by their parents may have learned to apologize a lot, even when they hadn't done anything wrong. If they felt like they were constantly disappointing or upsetting their parents, apologizing may have become a way to avoid conflict.

According to Psychology Today, excessive apologizing can be connected to low self-esteem and a desire to keep other people happy. As adults, kids who developed this habit may keep apologizing unnecessarily because they worry about upsetting others or being a burden. This can put a lot of pressure on their relationships, especially when people feel like they constantly have to reassure them.

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Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.