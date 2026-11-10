Kids Raised By Emotionally Absent Parents Usually Carry 8 Habits Into Adulthood

Kids raised by emotionally absent parents often carry habits into adulthood that started as ways to cope at home. When emotions were hidden and dismissed, learning to face their own feelings or ask someone for help probably never felt safe. Childhood trauma, especially in the form of neglect and emotional distance, is a generational cycle. The CDC says childhood adversity can create lasting stress that makes it harder to form healthy, stable relationships as adults.

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Many of the most distant parents are coping with childhood struggles of their own, unsure of how to show up for their kids when they never had that support themselves. Their children may continue this cycle and grow up pushing people away or avoiding the emotional conversations they needed most at home. These habits aren't necessarily set in stone, of course, but recognizing them starts with understanding where they came from in the first place.

For kids raised by emotionally absent parents, these 8 habits can follow them long after they've left home:

1. They don't talk about their feelings (with anyone)

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In the quiet of their alone time or in an argument with a partner, adult children who came from homes where emotions were private and hidden may struggle to face their own. That's part of what sparks the cycle of insecure attachment again, because these adult kids never learned how to bring their emotions to relationships in a healthy, secure way.

Growing up with a dismissive, cold parent can leave adult children struggling to manage their own emotions, even if they express those struggles differently.

2. They push people away when they get too close

Commitment issues are a strong byproduct of insecure attachment styles, especially avoidant ones. When you don't get security and stability from your parents growing up, it's easy to assume that's how things are. When self-protection and defensiveness were the stable parts of childhood, instead of love and support from parents, why bring someone in?

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A fear of vulnerability. Pushing people away when they get too close. Self-sabotaging healthy, promising relationships. All of these things are unfortunate habits that come with being raised by neglectful parents, unless you're intentional about healing and unlearning all those early life lessons.

3. They want to be right and don't take the time to understand others

A 2023 study found a link between childhood adversity and lower empathy in adulthood. They’ve become so hyper-focused on their own emotions and sometimes avoid them that understanding another's perspective can feel impossible.

Especially when someone's opinions or perspectives differ from their own, and they don't easily get external validation that they're right without question, they may turn to avoidance or defensiveness to cope. They never learned how to hold space for difference or to have hard conversations, because they were left to fend for themselves when it really mattered.

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4. They avoid emotional conversations with their own kids

Unfortunately, one of the most common outcomes for adult children of these family dynamics is repetitive behavior. They continue the cycle in their own lives, families, and households.

While some adult kids intentionally choose corrective scripts in their own lives, clinical social worker Assael Romanelli notes that when they actively correct or do things differently than their parents, they sometimes fall down the same path. Whether it's consciously or unconsciously, they repeat certain patterns because it's familiar.

From emotional conversations to discipline at home, they may avoid giving their own kids the emotional openness they yearned for growing up, because keeping their distance feels safer.

5. They put other people's feelings ahead of their own needs

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With the self-esteem issues that spark from childhood trauma and neglect, adult kids later in life tend to push their own needs to the back. They're so used to being hypervigilant and constantly decoding how everyone else feels that their own wishes, needs, and boundaries get suppressed.

They're constantly anxious about what everyone else is thinking and may worry that expressing their own needs will make them a burden. They suppress their own emotions and try way too hard to please others, usually because they find external comfort in catering to others' emotions. Just like at home with parents, their feelings become less important and are therefore shoved down and away.

6. They stay busy so they don't have to focus on their own feelings

There's a big difference between a busy parent with a lot on their plate and an entirely dismissive and emotionally avoidant one. But, in many cases, they do overlap. Busyness is often a crutch for someone who doesn't know how to regulate or face their emotions, even if they don't see it as a coping mechanism.

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Adult children may end up relying on the same mechanisms because it's what they watched at home. Yes, it feels great in the moment to avoid the kinds of conversations and emotions that feel threatening, but in the long run, it only amplifies someone's already insecure self-esteem and mental health problems.

7. They assume the worst when someone seems upset

Even when it comes at their own expense, many of these adult children can't help but think the worst. When someone comes to work seeming upset. When their partner doesn’t respond to a text right away. When someone's energy feels weird. They immediately jump into the insecure, anxious thought spirals they did as kids when their parents were upset and avoidant.

They're always on edge, which makes it much harder to differentiate between threatening and non-threatening situations, even in everyday life and conversations. So, small things like mixed signals or a missed text can feel like the end of the world, because there's a worst-case scenario already brewing in these adult kids' brains.

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8. They don't ask for help, even when they need it

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Without examples of healthy conversations and a supportive parent around to offer help as a child, adult kids from these family dynamics often learn to suffer in silence. They were left to figure things out themselves, even if it meant grasping at misguided coping mechanisms to avoid, deflect, and suppress their own feelings.

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They may even fear becoming dependent on someone, even just by asking for help once, because the people who were supposed to love them unconditionally fell short.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies, focusing on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.