Woman Who Can't Have Children Leaves The Hospital In Tears After Her Sister Stole The Baby Name She Always Wanted To Use

Few things are as difficult as a struggle with infertility. The physical and emotional impacts of this challenge are immense and difficult to carry.

When you’re affected by this, it’s important to have a strong support system. One woman thought she had that until her sister did something to her that was essentially the ultimate betrayal. After giving birth to her son, she revealed that she gave him the name her infertile sister wanted to use if she ever conceived a child.

A woman who couldn’t have children found out that her sister stole the baby name she had always wanted to use.

In a since-deleted Reddit post, a woman shared her sister’s shocking and upsetting behavior that left her in tears.

“I … have been dealing with infertility for seven years now,” she began. “My husband and I are prepared for the fact we might never get to have a child together, but it’s not easy. We’re both currently in individual therapy to help us process all of this and find a way to be [at] peace regardless of what the future holds for us, but I truly hope we are lucky enough to have a child.”

“My husband and I have baby names picked out,” she continued. “We never talk about them. But we have a little note on our baby name book with our boy and girl name picks. It’s in our bedroom. We don’t look at it much anymore, but it keeps us hoping, you know?”

The woman’s sister, on the other hand, has been greatly blessed with her family.

“My sister … has five daughters, and two weeks ago, she gave birth to her first son,” she said. “My husband was working, but I was at the hospital with my parents and my sister’s [in-laws] waiting for the birth. Once he was born, we were called in to meet my nephew and my sister told us they’d chosen the name Elio for him.”

This woman couldn’t believe what she had heard. Elio was one of her favorite names.

“She said the name was originally mine and my husband’s top choice, but since we wouldn’t be having kids after all this time, she decided they should use it and not let the name go to waste being kept secret by me,” she recounted.

The woman's sister stole the baby's name off of a list she and her husband kept privately in their bedroom.

As the woman reflected on how her sister could have known that was their favorite boy's name, she realized just how deep her sister’s betrayal went.

“It was then I remember seeing my sister at my room while she was pregnant a few months before,” she said. “I thought nothing of it at the time but realized she’d been snooping.”

“I couldn’t handle it and I left,” the woman said, understandably. “I didn’t even say congrats or anything. I left and went home and I cried for a while.”

Infertility strongly affects people emotionally and psychologically.

Infertility certainly affects people physically, but for many, the emotional toll can be even worse.

In a journal article published in Dialogues in Clinical Neuroscience, researchers discussed the psychological impact of infertility.

“Patients who are struggling to conceive report feelings of depression, anxiety, isolation, and loss of control,” they said. “Depression levels in patients with infertility have been compared with patients who have been diagnosed with cancer.”

The article also stated, “The inability to reproduce naturally can cause feelings of shame, guilt, and low self-esteem. These negative feelings may lead to varying degrees of depression, anxiety, distress, and a poor quality of life.”

While what this woman’s sister did by using the name she had always hoped to use herself was certainly wrong, it’s also possible that she was experiencing an emotional reaction to not being able to have her own children while her sister had six.

Regardless of the reason for her reaction, this woman deserves nothing but compassion.

