If A Woman Has These 11 Rare Traits, Her Kids Are Lucky To Have Her As A Mom

When you decide to have children, it can be frightening. How will you know if you have what it takes to be a good mother? No one knows for certain. Hearing the opinions of others, no matter how well-meaning they are, can make you doubt your own abilities. You might wonder if you are truly ready for such a powerful commitment.

It’s normal to have anxiety about the unknown. When it comes to parenting, women with certain traits are destined to be good mothers. Kids are sure to test your patience, but if you are naturally calm and patient, you are already one step ahead of others as you prepare for parenthood. Becoming a mother is such a magical role. Going into it with confidence will help you feel more secure in your decision. If a woman has these wonderful personality traits, she shouldn’t be worried about becoming a mother. Her kids will be lucky to have her in their lives.

1. She is calm

kate_sept2004 from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Staying calm when parenting children is important. It can be hard to keep your cool when your kids are testing your patience. When we act out of anger or frustration, we are negatively impacting our children. Staying calm, taking the time to form a helpful answer instead of snapping back, makes all the difference.

Staying calm isn’t only a good trait to have when your kids frustrate you. It’s also something that can pay off in a time of emergency. If something happens, say, an injury or a sickness, and you are capable of staying calm while they are struggling, you will provide a safe space for your children. Keeping a calm mind and thinking through your reaction when times are tough makes the situation much easier. Your children will be lucky to have a mom who stays cool and collected, no matter the situation.

Advertisement

2. She is accepting

Trendsetter Images from Alamy via Canva

Kids are bound to make mistakes. I know I made many when I was a kid. From failed tests to poor decisions, children are learning right from wrong. Of course, you will hold your children accountable for their actions, but if a woman is naturally accepting, it will make it easier for her children to get through tough times.

Dr. Vanessa LoBue believes that it’s important to normalize mistakes. “Research suggests that children are more likely to tell the truth when they expect positive outcomes for truth-telling from their parents,” she said. By accepting that your children will make mistakes, you can support them better in the future. It will help them grow into more honest adults. A woman who is naturally accepting will have lucky children.

Advertisement

3. She is patient

FamVeld from Getty Images via Canva

Patience is a virtue. Being a naturally patient person comes in handy as a parent. We all face moments where our patience is tested, especially in parenthood. However, choosing to keep calm in difficult moments makes for happier and healthier kids.

According to Psychology Today, showing constant impatience with your children can have a lasting impact on their mental health. When a child is unsure how their parents will react, they may become emotionally insecure and scared to approach them. Kids also mirror what they see, and may take on behavioral issues and their own lack of patience. Modeling patience and kindness will teach children how to act towards others.

Advertisement

4. She is empathetic

View more by Изображения пользователя Альфира via Canva

Having empathy is a special trait. Being able to put yourself in someone else’s shoes allows you to understand where they are coming from on a deeper level. If a woman has a strong sense of empathy, her children will be lucky to have her as a mom.

Highly empathetic mothers connect with their children on a special level. They will use phrases like ‘I see you’ and ‘I hear you’ when things are tense. They can put themselves in their kids’ feelings and provide them with a safe space to feel that way. Empathy is a powerful tool that makes someone a great mother. They will also teach their children how to be empathic, making them more compassionate adults in the future.

Advertisement

5. She is organized

evablancophotos via Canva

Imagine it. One kid has soccer practice, the other has a doctor's appointment. They both have a birthday party to attend, and they need to get that school project done. Sounds overwhelming, right? That’s where naturally organized women come into play. If you organize with ease and keep things up-to-date, your children will be lucky to have you as a mother.

An organized mom not only keeps her kids’ schedules in check, but she also runs a great home. She will teach her children at a young age to pick up their toys and put them away. If a woman struggles with having a messy home, staying organized makes her a better parent. She’ll be able to keep a clear mind and parent her children well.

Advertisement

6. She is loving

Peopleimages.com - YuriArcurs via Canva

Showing love towards children is an expectation for mothers. However, it’s not always something that comes naturally. When a woman is a naturally loving person, her kids will be lucky to have her as their mother. Family love is the foundation of a child’s world. It shapes how they approach love for the rest of their lives.

“Family love is one of our first and most important forces in our lives. It's a foundation we often return to as a source of strength, comfort, identity, and encouragement,” says Barbara Field for Verywell Mind. “A family's love psychologically grounds you and provides a framework for future relationships. It enables you to form secure attachments. Securely attached children feel safe and cared for.”

Advertisement

7. She is open-minded

SAULO LEITE from Pexels via Canva

Being open-minded is a trait that people may not connect with motherhood. However, I believe it is one of the most important things you can be. Children will approach you with all different thoughts and ideas. Meeting them in those conversations with an open and accepting mindset will allow them to fully be themselves.

Meeting your child with an open mind allows you to form healthy attachments with them. They will never be afraid to come to you with their fears or struggles. A woman with an open mind sees her child as the individual that they are and listens to everything they say without judgment. Embracing your child for who they are is special. A woman who can do so will have the luckiest kids.

Advertisement

8. She is vigilant

William Fortunato from Pexels via Canva

A good mother needs to always be on her toes. Of course, there has to be a healthy balance. A woman who is vigilant is protective of her children. She is always looking out for her kids and their best interests. It can be scary being a parent, but this type of woman is always keeping an eye on them.

A study found that protective parenting, especially when children are being raised in a risky environment, can buffer and protect them from unhealthy or unsafe situations. By setting firm boundaries, these women do their best to keep their children safe. They are also observant and can sense when something feels off. A woman like this will have lucky kids because she is always working to protect them.

Advertisement

9. She is sensitive

Odua Images via Canva

Someone might hear the word sensitive and think it would be a negative trait to bring into parenting. Children can hurt our feelings. Not just that, but they are bound to get hurt themselves. If you are sensitive, can you handle seeing your child in pain? Believe it or not, sensitivity is a welcome trait in parenting. It allows you to support your children properly and makes you keen on their emotions.

"Generally, sensitive people have heightened perception; they perceive more details," explains Michael Pluess, a developmental psychologist at Queen Mary University of London, to the BBC. "They will pick up on the moods of other people and have higher empathy. They also process things more deeply, so they will pick up more about the environment." These traits are special to have as a mother. It allows a close connection and bond between a mother and her children.

Advertisement

10. She is encouraging

gchutka from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Healthy family relationships provide a special foundation. When a parent is encouraging and supportive, they are providing their child with early examples of confidence. Encouraging mothers set their children up for success. They show them that they can accomplish anything they put their minds to. They push them to be the best person they can be.

If a woman is the best hype woman in her friend group, she is bound to be a good mother. If she’s the first one to tell her friends and family that they are capable of anything, she will give that same support to her kids. Someone who is naturally encouraging will be a wonderful support system for her children. They will be lucky to have her.

Advertisement

11. She is proactive

Mütecevvil from Studio Turkey via Canva

Proactive women are real go-getters. They are always working hard to reach their goals. They don’t sit around and wait. Instead, they set out to accomplish them. This trait is a powerful one to have as a mother. She will be working towards her childrens’ future before they are even born. Proactivity will set her kids up for success.

Proactive parenting is another positive that comes with the trait. If someone has the rare trait of proactivity, they can anticipate what their children will do. Instead of reacting and punishing them, she can prevent bad behavior from happening in the first place by being proactive. Reading her child’s temperament, she can proactively create a healthy environment for them. This quality is great for raising children.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.