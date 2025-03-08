The Two Parenting Years That Matter Most To Your Child's Success, According To Research

Americans have long been on a quest to understand who we are as individuals. We assume that when we find the key to our identities, we will be able to unlock why we do what we do.

If you ask journalist and author Peter Lovenheim, that drive is largely what’s behind the 12.5 million people in the United States who have sought genetic testing in recent years. But Lovenheim argues that while DNA can tell you where you come from, the answer to why we behave the way we do is closer to home.

Advertisement

In fact, in his book The Attachment Effect, he suggests the earliest bonds with our parents or guardians are really what define who we become.

According to the research, the first two years of life matter most to your child's success because that's when attachments are formed.

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

Advertisement

How can that be? Because human lives are based on relationships. And current research suggests that the attachments formed in the first two years of life have a profound effect on how we behave in a diverse range of human relationships, from love, to work, to politics.

Lovenheim has built his case on the importance of parental attachment through years of research and conversations with developmental scientists.

We spoke to Lovenheim about what parental attachment looks like and how it changes the way we interact with the world.

YourTango: You discuss the sudden popularity of DNA testing but argue that looking at attachments can tell us more about ourselves. This seems like a fundamental nature vs. nurture issue.

Peter Lovenheim: Genetic testing is great. It can tell you what continents your ancestors came from — maybe your susceptibility to certain diseases. But it doesn’t tell you the important things about what shaped your personality and how you became the person you are.

Advertisement

That’s the other side of what I think of as the nature/nurture question — the genetic testing tells us the nature part, but not the nurture part. However, we can unlock the answer to the nurture part, in my opinion, through this thing called attachment science.

YT: So what is attachment science, essentially?

PL: Attachment science is all built on the ideas of John Bowlby, a British psychologist working in the years following World War II, right up to through the 1980s and early 90s.

He developed this thing called attachment theory. In a nutshell, attachment theory says that because human beings are born helpless, we are hardwired at birth to seek out and attach to a competent and reliable caregiver for protection.

Advertisement

YT: I feel like you’re very careful about the word “Caregiver.”

PL: Well, usually that’s the mother, but it’s not a gender-specific role. It can also be the father, grandparent, or another adult.

But the quality of that first bond, whether it’s stable and loving or inconsistent or even absent, will shape the developing brain and influence how that individual behaves in relationships. I would say, secondarily, it also affects the individual in how they react to stress or threats.

YT: And you’re saying that this influence isn’t just during childhood.

PL: That effect will continue throughout life. Just looking at relationships, will affect how that person, once grown into adulthood relates to children and aging parents, romantic partners and spouses, closest friends, colleagues at work, teammates on sports teams, and even how they relate to political leaders and ideologies, even how they relate to God, or whatever they conceive of as God. So it’s a lifelong effect.

Advertisement

YT: Clearly, this has huge implications for people who are parents now, or are planning on becoming parents, right?

PL: In terms of parenting, I feel very strongly as a father, and now a grandfather, that we have a responsibility to give our kids what I think is the most precious gift that we can give them: a secure attachment.

Arsenii Palivoda / Shutterstock

Advertisement

YT: So exactly what is a secure attachment?

PL: To form a secure attachment, somebody has to be a consistent caregiver or, you know, it can be more than one person but the person who the child bonds is not interchangeable, so somebody has to be that consistent caregiver from the beginning. We need to give out kids attuned care — we need to be sensitive enough to our children’s signals to correctly read what they need and then respond appropriately.

YT: That sounds complicated. What does it look like?