What Your Birth Order Says About Your Love Life

When it comes to romantic relationships, we all have distinctive traits that we're immediately drawn to. Whether it's the overly-confident bad boy or the secretly romantic nerd, it's hard to pinpoint what makes these personality traits so attractive.

But our personalities — as well as who we fall in love with — have a lot to do with our birth order.

In addition, the role you play in your family dynamic hints at the type of relationship you'll have in the future.

William Cane, author of "The Birth Order Book of Love," mentions that, "Your personality is directly related to how you interact with other people." This makes sense as the first people you connect with in life on an emotional level are your siblings and parents.

So, what does your birth order say about your love life and relationships?

To see how you fare, take a look below.

If you are the first-born child...

As a first-born child, you are a natural leader and can take control of any situation.

First-borns are stereotypically seen as being more reliable, ambitious, intelligent, and diligent than their younger siblings, and rightfully so.

This means that you're very confident in your relationship and are a pro when it comes to planning dates.

If you are the middle child...

Being the middle child, you're not afraid of going with the flow. But sometimes, you have a stubborn streak (especially when it comes to keeping secrets).

Middle children make the perfect partners because they're so easy-going, which can be attributed to dealing with their older and younger siblings.

In a relationship, your go-with-the-flow attitude is a breath of fresh air in your relationships, but you need to be careful that you don't become too blasé.

If you are the last-born child...

You are a last-born child, meaning you love being the center of attention and are a bit of a rebel at times.

As the baby in your family, you're used to getting your way, which means you can be a little stubborn when you're in a relationship.

Though last-borns are more spontaneous, they are less likely to be in control.

If you are an only child...

Not only are you responsible as an only child, you're also super-reliable. You're very mature and take dating seriously.

While your success in relationships is definitely influenced by your birth order, it should also be noted that in order to have a successful and happy relationship, you also need to be willing to put in the work.

Communicate, be vulnerable, and remember that a partnership requires two people.

