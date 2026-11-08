Kids Who Are The Only Child In The Family Usually Carry 7 Habits Into Adulthood

Being an only child means never having to share your parents' attention or a bedroom. That privacy and one-on-one time with adults can shape who a child becomes as an adult and the habits that they carry with them.

Roughly 20% of families in the U.S. are one-child families, and about 12% of Americans grew up as only children. Maybe you were an only child yourself, or you have a few friends who were. In either case, only children are happily independent, and it serves them well when they grow up.

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Habits only children take with them as they become adults:

1. They enjoy being alone

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Growing up, you become paired with your siblings. When I think about what my childhood was like, I spent most of it with my brother. But for only children, they don't have that same built-in companion at home.

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And I'm not saying this is a bad thing or that only children grow up lonely. It's just that they often become more comfortable spending time by themselves. Whether it's going to the movies alone or maybe enjoying a night in, they don't have this need for someone else around to have a good time.

2. They're more particular about their living environment

When you grow up sharing a home with siblings, you learn pretty quickly that you aren't always going to get your way. Someone might constantly invade your privacy or turn up the television to full volume when you're trying to nap. For only children, these everyday compromises aren't going to happen as much when there's only one kid in the house.

Only children are used to having their own bedroom and their own belongings. So when they eventually move in with roommates or a partner, having to share everything can take some getting used to.

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3. They expect the undivided attention of whoever they're with

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One of the biggest differences between growing up with siblings and growing up as an only child is parental attention. Only children don't have to compete with a brother or sister for their parents' time.

They're accustomed to having their opinions heard and being included in conversations with adults. As they get older, they might find themselves gravitating toward situations where they can have someone's undivided attention. Some may view this as being more self-centered, but I think it's almost inevitable when you grow up in a household where you got all the focus.

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4. They enjoy the company of people older than them

As only children, you spend most of your free time with your parents rather than kids. As a result, some only children become particularly comfortable interacting with people who are older than them.

They might gravitate toward friends or romantic partners a few years ahead of them, or simply enjoy hearing people with more life experience tell their stories. Not that they can't connect with people their own age, but they're often more comfortable crossing generational lines.

5. They aren't always the best sharers

Sharing is something children have to learn. And growing up with siblings can provide plenty of opportunities to practice. You don't always have a choice when you share a home with other children. I can think of countless times my brother and I argued over the TV.

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Only children don't necessarily have those same everyday experiences. They might be more accustomed to having their own food and belongings without someone else reaching over to take them. As adults, this can sometimes show up in little ways, like being protective of their favorite snacks or simply preferring to keep certain things to themselves.

6. They can be more sensitive to criticism

No matter what, I can always count on my brother to humble me. As annoying as it can be, having someone around who constantly calls you out can teach you how to take criticism and apply it to your life.

Kids are already more sensitive to taking criticism. And for only children, who may not have had that same experience at home, this can sometimes be a little more difficult. And I'm not saying only children can't handle criticism. But I bet they have to work a little harder at accepting it than someone who grew up with siblings.

7. They like spending time with their parents

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When you grow up without siblings, your parents are often your primary companions at home. They're the people you talk to and turn to when something happens in your life.

That relationship naturally carries into adulthood, with only children often making an effort to stay particularly involved in their parents' lives. They probably call them regularly and visit more than the average kid, too.

Julia McNulty is a writer with a Master’s degree in Literary & Cultural Studies who specializes in lifestyle, relationship, culture, and human interest topics.