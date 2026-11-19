When kids go back to school after a break, they're immediately asked what they did on vacation. But some children have to respond with "I just stayed home."

Vacations are a great way to bond as a family, but not every kid is given this opportunity. When they grow up with parents who never go away for relaxation, they often develop habits as adults that can sometimes hold them back.

People who were raised by parents who never took vacations often have these habits as adults:

1. They don't have a good sense of well-being

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With so many people and peers around them discussing their own trips with their families, it can be hard for kids to not compare themselves. These kids can look at their vacation-less summer and see their lives as being boring or subpar.

A survey from Gallup asked over 140,000 American adults how they would rate their well-being, as well as their income and how often they vacationed. Researchers found a link between taking trips and a higher overall well-being score.

When kids don't get to go on vacation, they may start to see themselves in a negative light. They may believe they're not worthy of exciting events like this, and as adults, they suffer from low self-esteem.

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2. They don't spend as much quality time with their loved ones

Kids who didn't go on vacations as children may not view quality family time as important. Children learn from watching adults around them. So, if their parents didn't prioritize time with them, they may continue that cycle into adulthood.

For their parents, maybe they had to work all the time and didn't spend their free time with their kids. Unfortunately, many people don't use their paid time-off, which can affect their family relationships.

A Pew Research Center survey found that 46% of workers don't even use all of their PTO. Maybe they don't want to fall behind on their workload or can't afford to miss a day. But either way, it can affect their kids.

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3. They value money over being able to take a break

Children who watched their parents stress about their careers and chose their jobs over quality time may have issues with their own time. They see their career and salary as essential, and just taking a quick break is eating into that success.

According to a 2018 study, if money is the only thing you care about, you lose the parts of yourself that make you feel human. It can lead to self-dehumanization, or viewing yourself as robotic-like.

But as the study's co-author Brian Lucas says, "To get ahead, you may have to sacrifice your own humanity for a period of time. That's a reasonable thing to do, if money and wealth is what you really value. But our paper helps people see the consequences of doing that. You should know what you're giving up if you choose to focus on money."

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4. They prefer to go to family events instead of going on a trip

Kids who didn't go on vacations didn't necessarily suffer negative consequences. In fact, it may turn them into adults who really enjoy being around their family.

In big families, especially, where there's usually multiple family events throughout the year, these people choose to be around loved ones. They may go on vacations with their friends or immediate family, but they still value this quality time much more than a getaway.

5. They 'quiet vacation' at work

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Quiet vacationing is when an employee works from another destination without telling anyone. They may be working remotely from a resort in the Carribean, while their boss thinks they're at home.

A lot of companies require employees to have software on their computers that tracks their movements, so quiet vacationers ensure to move their mouse frequently. They might be relaxing on the beach, computer on their lap, but aren't actually doing anything.

Kids who grew up with parents who didn't take vacations may learn to sneak leisure into their everyday lives like this. They don't see quiet vacationing as a problem, since they're having fun away from home while still logging their hours.

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6. They can often feel very insecure about their lifestyle

As kids, being around other students and friends who did go on vacation likely felt isolating. While their friends spent the summer on the beach or exploring new locations, they were stuck at home feeling bored.

They may have started to believe that they didn't know what real fun meant, and as adults, still think they're behind everyone else. Their insecurities may cause them to second-guess themselves or over-explain when they decide to relax or try new things.

It's like they learned that a good life is measured by how much they do, not how much they enjoy the experience.

But as lifestyle journalist Wendy Gould suggests, "One of the fastest ways to feel like you're falling behind is by chasing goals that were never yours to begin with... curated glimpses into other people's lives can all blur the line between what you truly want and what you think you should want. That's why it's essential to pause and define success on your own terms."

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7. They worry about their finances

Struggling to make ends meet is on everyone's mind, but seeing that struggle from your parents throughout childhood can cause worry later in life. They feel insecure about how they can't afford to go on a vacation as an adult, despite always wanting to.

Because they grew up with parents who never took family vacations together, they never really got a taste of what it felt like. Even if htey really want to go away, their finances are holding them back.

But the habit of constantly being concerned about your finances isn't uncommon. A report from Monster found that because of affordability concerns, people are opting for staycations.

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It might actually be a good thing, though. Spending money on short-term experiences like a concert or a sporting event can still make a person very happy. It's not turquoise water in Bora Bora or a fancy ski resort in Switzerland, but it's just as nice.

Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.