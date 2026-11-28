Many people believe children should be grateful for what they have, no matter how little that is. They believe adult children should tell their parents how much they appreciate everything they've done for them. While this would be wonderful, not every adult child thinks they owe their parents much.

Whatever adult children think their parents owe them (and vice-versa), each generation has different views on the matter. Dr. Iskra Fileva insists that no matter what, it shouldn't come as guilt or a burden.

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Each generation has differing opinions on what parents owe their children

Gen Z think parents owe their children emotional stability

Unlike past generations who might expect an inheritance from their parents, Gen Z see good parenting as parents who share a healthy bond with their kids.

As children, Gen X transitioned from playing with Littlest Pet Shops and playing the Wii to getting their first phones. After becoming absorbed in technology, they might’ve missed out on a lot of bonding time with their parents. So as adults, it’s no wonder Gen Z expect parents to have a close bond with their children.

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Gen Z also understands that their parents may not have the big savings or retirement accounts their grandparents did, so they hope instead that their parents will offer a home and soft place to land, regardless of their age. They feel they're owed at least this much.

Millennials often believe their parents owe them financial security

The millennial generation is often believed to be self-centered, which some may say explains why they expect parents to give children money. As kids, millennials might’ve shared a close bond with their parents. But economic disparity in their lives saw them struggling to maintain a job and get into college thanks to the Great Recession in 2008.

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Business insider notes that “millennials born in the 1980s are at the greatest risk of becoming a 'lost generation' for wealth accumulation…As of 2016, people born in this decade had wealth levels 34% below where they would most likely have been if the financial crisis hadn't occurred.”

Meanwhile, millennials have watched their baby boomer grandparents leave inheritance and some degree of financial security to their Gen X and millenial kids, and they hope for the same.

Millennials might not be so self-centered to expect parents to give their children adequate finances. They know from personal experience how difficult it can be to attain a job, especially in an unstable economy.

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Gen X expect parents to be heavily involved in their adult children’s lives

Being a Gen X parent meant always hovering over your kids. Helicopter parenting ruled over their children It was a cross between overwhelming involvement to just enough attentiveness. It's no wonder they did this, as Gen X was essentially the most neglected generation in modern history. Moms went to work outside the home in unprecedented numbers, so kids essentially raised themselves from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

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Both independence and a close attachment to one's parents are crucial to the development of a child. Gen X wants parenthood to be a safe and comforting role rather than a stressful experience for children. Heavy involvement means balancing a child's needs and wants in a way that doesn't hurt the parent-child relationship, hopefully.

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That's why they believe their adult kids owe them the time to spend together that they didn't get from their own parents, too.

Boomers expect parents to provide basic necessities to their adult children

Boomers left their kids to find their own way and forced them to entertain themselves. Those kids became autonomous at a very early age and even when faced with times of crisis, boomers expected their kids to only come home when the streetlights turned on, as the saying goes.

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So it's no wonder baby boomers don't think their grown kids owe them much more than basic care. Though that might be challenging for their Gen X and elder millennial kids who always wanted more for themselves. Baby boomers simply want children to appreciate what they have in life and be grateful for all their parents have given them and not to expect a whole lot more.

Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.