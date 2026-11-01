Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Have Very Different Ideas Of What Counts As A Good Upbringing

Everyone has different opinions on parenting, but there are some things most would agree are necessary for a good upbringing.

Still, each generation grew up in a different era with different expectations, so their specific ideas of what a good upbringing is aren’t exactly the same.

Parenting styles have changed, giving each generation different opinions on what makes a good upbringing.

Older generations are known for their traditional values and stricter rules, while younger ones prioritize their kids’ emotional well-being. A good upbringing isn’t identical for each of them.

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Boomers think a good upbringing means being there for kids while still expecting a lot from them.

Life was pretty traditional for baby boomers, especially by today’s standards. This generation prioritized family by getting married and having children early, as if it was just the natural progression of their lives.

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Boomers have two sides to what they think a good upbringing is. On the one hand, they think kids need somewhat strict guidance. They believe in instilling a sense of responsibility in their kids and don’t mind disciplining them when necessary.

But boomers don’t think a good upbringing has to be all business. They focused on their kids more than their own parents did and made them feel like their opinions mattered. They established a happy medium that they think would still benefit kids today.

Gen X got more involved in their children’s lives than their parents did to give them a good upbringing.

Gen Xers had a pretty unique childhood that influenced their own parenting style. They were the latchkey generation who took care of themselves while their parents were at work. Having so much independence so young made them want something different for their own kids.

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This generation has been described as “stealth-fighter parents.” They aren’t overly involved in their kids’ lives like helicopter parents, but they know when it’s time for them to step in and make their voices heard.

Gen X knows what an upbringing with minimal supervision looks like, and they rejected it. They believe that parents should be present in their kids’ lives and encourage them to be themselves. Their idea of a good upbringing is authentic and supportive.

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Millennials think kids need greater autonomy to have a good upbringing.

Millennials have been more hesitant to start families because of the changing social and economic conditions in the world. The interesting thing is that it seems like the ones who have become parents have factored this into their definition of a good upbringing.

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Members of this generation pay attention to their kids’ mental health and want to build their confidence. They think it’s good for them to ask questions so they can come to understand themselves and the world around them better.

A lot of millennials have decided to adopt a gentle parenting style and give their kids more support than discipline. The majority think this is a better approach. To them, a good upbringing means partnering with kids instead of just telling them what to do.

Gen Z focuses on children as individuals to give them what they need for a good upbringing.

Gen Z is still pretty new to parenting. Right now, they’re trying to build their confidence. Growing up with social media has convinced them they need to meet unrealistic expectations. Almost half of them say they’re more comfortable keeping their challenges private.

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Still, they have a very firm idea of what a good upbringing is. After watching older generations experiment with helicopter parenting and gentle parenting, they’re trying to find a happy medium. Gen Z is combining different styles to create what they think is best for their own kids.

Like millennials, Gen Z is very aware of their kids’ mental health. After struggling themselves, they know children are going through a lot and want to be there for them. For them, a good upbringing means making kids feel safe and comfortable despite the world’s chaos.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.