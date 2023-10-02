25-Year-Old Woman Defends Her Decision To Still Live At Home With Her Parents

For many young adults, the pinnacle of their lives and the turning point into becoming full-fledged adults often comes with moving out on their own for the first time.

While there is nothing wrong with wanting to live on your own and move away from your childhood home, in the same vein, there is also nothing wrong with choosing to stay at home, as was pointed out by a content creator named Saby Hesri, who faced criticism for admitting that she still lives at home.

She defended her decision to stay and live at home with her parents at the age of 25.

The backlash against Hesri started during a TikTok video of her getting ready while revealing facts about herself to her followers. The 25-year-old influencer admitted that she does indeed still live at home with her parents in Los Angeles.

"I still live at home with my parents. Sometimes I'm like, I need to move out right now, and other times I'm like, what's the rush?" she said. Hesri's decision isn't a bad idea, especially when looking at the cost of living in Los Angeles at the moment.

The City of Angels' cost of living is 51% higher than the national average, and according to a study from Smart Assets, a Los Angeles resident without children would need to make $76,710 after taxes to live comfortably.

In order to determine that "comfortable lifestyle," the study advised the 50/30/20 rule, which requires 50% of after-tax income to go to needs, 30% to go to wants, and 20% for savings or debt payments.

Unfortunately, Hesri's admission came with some negative comments, as one TikTok user tried to find an issue with her being 25 and still living at home. In response to the comment, Hesri explained her exact reasons for choosing to stay with her family.

"I don't pay rent. My mom cooks amazing food every day, and I'll never live with my parents again after I get married and move out," Hesri pointed out. "These are the only years I have."

She acknowledged that there are moments when she considers moving out and being on her own, but then quickly changes her mind, insisting that she's still so young, and would rather spend her free time with her family instead of being alone in an apartment by herself.

Hesri's decision highlights the importance of not shaming adults who choose to live at home.

Factoring in the average American debt being $58,604 and 77% of American households having at least some type of debt, mixed in with the recent pandemic and inflation, it's becoming less and less possible for adults to afford to leave, which is more than fine.

Hesri mentioned that her family is from Syria and in many European countries and multi-cultural households, kids leaving and moving out at 18 is unheard of. According to the Pew Research Center, in 24 of the 29 European countries studied, more than one in three adults ages 18 to 34 lived in their parent’s homes in 2021.

It's almost absurd to believe that adults, especially those in their 20s, can survive comfortably on their own.

The definition of successful adult life is not universal and can vary significantly based on cultural contexts and societal norms. Just because you still live at home with your parents doesn't mean you're less of an adult than someone who has their own house or apartment and is able to live on their own.

Hesri's admission can serve as a reminder that the journey to adulthood is as diverse as the individuals experiencing it. We should all refrain from shaming those who choose to live at home, and instead, acknowledge that success is both multifaceted and personal to each person.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.